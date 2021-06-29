Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CGL Result 2021 for Tier 3 Out @ssc.nic.in, Download Selection List for DV/Skill Test Round, Cut-Off Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released of Tier 3 Exam for the post of Combined Graduate Level. Candidates who appeared in SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam on 22 November 2020, can download SSC CGL Result from the official website of SSC CGL - ssc.nic.in.

Created On: Jun 29, 2021 20:13 IST
SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021
SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Link is given below. The candidate can download SSC CGL 3 Result, directly, through the link below:

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Link is given below. The candidate can download SSC CGL 3 Result, directly, through the link below:

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Download Link for AAO

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Link for JSO and Statistical Investigator

SSC CGL CPT Tier 3 Result Download Link

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Download Link for DEST

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Notice

Selected Candidates whose details are available in tje list are required to appear in Document Verification/Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Skill Test (DEST).

SSC CGL CPT/DEST/Document Verification of the qualified candidates will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. Qualified/eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately. 

SSC CGL Tier 3 Marks

Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 09 July 2021 and the link will be available till 31 July 2021. Candidates may log in by using their Registered ID and Password.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Cut-Off

Assistant Audit Officer (A.A.O.):

Category Cut-off Marks
SC 482.99783
ST 431.74693
OBC 510.79650
EWS 559.58172
UR 710.40161

Junior Statistical Officer/ Statistical Investigator Grade-II:

Category Cut-off Marks
SC 417.87503
ST 404.80764
OBC 480.83991
EWS 503.41946
UR 536.76732

 All Posts Requiring CPT

Category Cut-off Marks
SC 547.75155 
ST 525.37230
OBC 593.72162
EWS 594.89892
UR 624.28716

Posts other than mentioned in previous lists (including DEST)

Category Cut-off Marks
SC 518.97507
ST 491.00938
OBC 559.79555
EWS 562.74742
UR 605.48125

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in
  2. Go to 'Result' Section
  3. Click on 'click here' given under 'Result' column against 'COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL (CGL) EXAMINATION, 2019 (TIER-III) - LIST OF CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO. ORDER QUALIFIED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT AUDIT OFFICER (AAO)-(LIST-1)' or 'COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL (CGL) EXAMINATION, 2019 (TIER-III) - LIST OF CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO. ORDER QUALIFIED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR JUNIOR STATISTICAL OFFICER (JSO)/STATISTICAL INVESTIGATOR GRADE-II (LIST 2)' or 'COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL (CGL) EXAMINATION, 2019 (TIER-III) - LIST OF CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO. ORDER QUALIFIED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR CPT AND DOCUMENT VERIFICATION-(LIST-3)    'or COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL (CGL) EXAMINATION, 2019 (TIER-III) - LIST OF CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO. ORDER QUALIFIED FOR DEST & DOCUMENT VERIFICATION – (LIST-4)'
  4. Download SSC CGL Tier 3 Result PDF
  5. Check name and roll number of selected candidates

FAQ

What is SSC CGL Tier 3 Marks Date ?

9 July 2021

What is SSC CGL 2021 DV Date ?

DV and Skill Test shall be announced in due course

What is SSC CGL Tier 3 Cut-Off for General Category for aao ?

710.40161

What is SSC CGL Tier 3 pdf result link ?

you can download the result through the link - https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/LIST-4_29062021.pdf
