SSC CGL Result 2021 for Tier 3 Out @ssc.nic.in, Download Selection List for DV/Skill Test Round, Cut-Off Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released of Tier 3 Exam for the post of Combined Graduate Level. Candidates who appeared in SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam on 22 November 2020, can download SSC CGL Result from the official website of SSC CGL - ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Link is given below. The candidate can download SSC CGL 3 Result, directly, through the link below:

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Download Link for AAO

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Link for JSO and Statistical Investigator

SSC CGL CPT Tier 3 Result Download Link

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Download Link for DEST

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Notice

Selected Candidates whose details are available in tje list are required to appear in Document Verification/Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Skill Test (DEST).

SSC CGL CPT/DEST/Document Verification of the qualified candidates will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. Qualified/eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Marks

Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 09 July 2021 and the link will be available till 31 July 2021. Candidates may log in by using their Registered ID and Password.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Cut-Off

Assistant Audit Officer (A.A.O.):

Category Cut-off Marks SC 482.99783 ST 431.74693 OBC 510.79650 EWS 559.58172 UR 710.40161

Junior Statistical Officer/ Statistical Investigator Grade-II:

Category Cut-off Marks SC 417.87503 ST 404.80764 OBC 480.83991 EWS 503.41946 UR 536.76732

All Posts Requiring CPT

Category Cut-off Marks SC 547.75155 ST 525.37230 OBC 593.72162 EWS 594.89892 UR 624.28716

Posts other than mentioned in previous lists (including DEST)

Category Cut-off Marks SC 518.97507 ST 491.00938 OBC 559.79555 EWS 562.74742 UR 605.48125

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 ?