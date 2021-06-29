SSC CGL Result 2021 for Tier 3 Out @ssc.nic.in, Download Selection List for DV/Skill Test Round, Cut-Off Here

SSC CGL Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released of Tier 3 Exam for the post of Combined Graduate Level. Candidates who appeared in SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam on 22 November 2020, can download SSC CGL Result from the official website of SSC CGL - ssc.nic.in.
SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Link is given below. The candidate can download SSC CGL 3 Result, directly, through the link below:
SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Download Link for AAO
SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Link for JSO and Statistical Investigator
SSC CGL CPT Tier 3 Result Download Link
SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Download Link for DEST
Selected Candidates whose details are available in tje list are required to appear in Document Verification/Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Skill Test (DEST).
SSC CGL CPT/DEST/Document Verification of the qualified candidates will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. Qualified/eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately.
SSC CGL Tier 3 Marks
Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 09 July 2021 and the link will be available till 31 July 2021. Candidates may log in by using their Registered ID and Password.
SSC CGL Tier 3 Cut-Off
Assistant Audit Officer (A.A.O.):
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|SC
|482.99783
|ST
|431.74693
|OBC
|510.79650
|EWS
|559.58172
|UR
|710.40161
Junior Statistical Officer/ Statistical Investigator Grade-II:
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|SC
|417.87503
|ST
|404.80764
|OBC
|480.83991
|EWS
|503.41946
|UR
|536.76732
All Posts Requiring CPT
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|SC
|547.75155
|ST
|525.37230
|OBC
|593.72162
|EWS
|594.89892
|UR
|624.28716
Posts other than mentioned in previous lists (including DEST)
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|SC
|518.97507
|ST
|491.00938
|OBC
|559.79555
|EWS
|562.74742
|UR
|605.48125
How to Download SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 ?
- Go to official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in
- Go to 'Result' Section
- Click on 'click here' given under 'Result' column against 'COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL (CGL) EXAMINATION, 2019 (TIER-III) - LIST OF CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO. ORDER QUALIFIED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT AUDIT OFFICER (AAO)-(LIST-1)' or 'COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL (CGL) EXAMINATION, 2019 (TIER-III) - LIST OF CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO. ORDER QUALIFIED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR JUNIOR STATISTICAL OFFICER (JSO)/STATISTICAL INVESTIGATOR GRADE-II (LIST 2)' or 'COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL (CGL) EXAMINATION, 2019 (TIER-III) - LIST OF CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO. ORDER QUALIFIED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR CPT AND DOCUMENT VERIFICATION-(LIST-3) 'or COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL (CGL) EXAMINATION, 2019 (TIER-III) - LIST OF CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO. ORDER QUALIFIED FOR DEST & DOCUMENT VERIFICATION – (LIST-4)'
- Download SSC CGL Tier 3 Result PDF
- Check name and roll number of selected candidates