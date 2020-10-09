SSC CGL Tier 4 2018 Skill Test (DEST/CPT) Dates Announced @ssc.nic.in for 32001 Selected Candidates, Check Details Here

SSC CGL Tier 4 2018 Skill Test Date: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CGL Tier 4 2018 Skill Test Date on the basis of SSC Tier 3 Results 2018. According to the notice released by the commission, the SSC CGL 2018 Tier 4 skill test is scheduled to be held on 18 and December 2020. All such candidates who have qualified in the descriptive exam for CGL tier 4 exam can appear for a skill test and document verification on the scheduled date.

The commission had declared the written test result on 30 September 2020. As per notice released on SSC Website, The commission has decided to conduct SSC CGL Tier 4 2018 Skill Test on pan India basis and a demo of the process for skill test to be uploaded at the official website shortly for the benefit of the candidates. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of SSC for the latest updates.

In SSC CGL Tier 4 2018 Skill Test, Around 32001 candidates are going to appear for Skill Test (DEST/CPT in Dec 2020) & Document Verification as per the result. The marks of the candidates have already been uploaded at the official website which will remain active till 30 October 2020. Candidates can check SSC CGL 2018 Descriptive Test Marks on the official website by entering their Registration/Roll Number on the login page.

SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test (DEST/CPT) & Document Verification Details

All the selected candidates will have to appear for Document Verification. All candidates qualified in more than one list will have to appear for Skill Test (DEST/ CPT) and Document Verification only once. Candidates who do not attend Document Verification will not be considered for final selection. Candidates who are called for CPT will not be called for DEST Separately. Module-I of CPT will be only taken for evaluating their performance against Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). Candidates should note that the details of posts and departments filled in the online applications or during document verification shall be treated as final.