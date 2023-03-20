SSC CHSL Result 2021 OUT for Skill Test: Get Direct link to Download SSC CHSL 2021 Result PDF, Cut Off, DV Date & Other

SSC CHSL Result 2021 Out for Skill Test by SSC. Get here direct link to download SSC CHSL 2021 Skill Test Result PDF and Other Details.

SSC CHSL Result 2021 Out: The Staff Selection Commission has recently announced the results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Skill Test. This test was conducted to assess the typing and data entry skills of the candidates who had applied for the exam.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can access their results by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, which is ssc.nic.in. On the website, they can find a link to download their results. This result will provide them with information on their performance in the Skill Test and whether they have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

SSC CHSL Result 2021 Declared

Out of the total number of candidates who appeared for the Skill Test, 16,160 candidates have successfully cleared the test and have been deemed qualified to participate in the document verification (DV) round. In the DV round, the authorities will verify the documents provided by the candidates to ensure their authenticity. Based on the performance of the candidates in the Skill Test and their documents' verification, the authorities will make the final selection for the post.

SSC CHSL 2021 Result Download Link

To access the SSC CHSL 2021 Result , candidates will need to visit the official website of SSC or click on the link given below. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the SSC CHSL 2021 Skill Test Result.

The SSC CHSL 2021 result will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

SSC CHSL Result PDF for LDC/JSA & PA/ SA

SSC CHSL DEO in CAG Result

SSC CHSL Result for DEO other than CAG

How to Check SSC CHSL Result?

To check the SSC CHSL 2021 Result, you can follow the below steps:

Go to the official website ssc.nic.in. In the What's New section, find the result link. Click on the SSC Skill Test link. The SSC CHSL 2021 Result will appear on the screen. Search for your toll number to check your result. Download the result for future reference. It is advisable to take a printout of the result for future reference.

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the SSC CHSL 2021 result from the official website of SSC without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.

SSC CHSL 2021 DV Date

According to the official notification, the Staff Selection Commission has fixed a cut-off score for the Skill Test (which includes DEST/Typing Test) conducted as part of the Examination. Based on this cut-off score, a total of 14,873 candidates have qualified the Typing Test (List-I), 220 candidates have qualified DEST (CAG) (List-II), and 1,067 candidates have qualified DEST (Other than CAG) (List-III) provisionally. These candidates are eligible to appear for the Document Verification round.

The schedule for Document Verification will be announced soon, and candidates can find it on the respective Regional Offices of the Commission's websites. Candidates who have been shortlisted are advised to regularly visit the websites of the Regional Offices for updates and further information.

SSC CHSL 2021 Cut Off

SSC has released the cut off marks along with the SSC CHSL Skill Test 2021 Result. Candidates can find below the SSC CHSL Cut Off 2021 Category wise. Also candidates can refer to the official notification from the direct link given below to get detailed information about the SSC CHSL 2021 Cut Off.

SSC CHSL 2021 Result: Typing Test Cut Off

Category Cut-off Percentage Candidates Available EWS 10 2971 SC 10 3190 ST 10 1336 ESM 10 927 OH 10 200 HH 10 124 OBC 10 3951 VH 10 216 Other-PwD 10 66 UR 7 1892 Total -- 14873

SSC CHSL Result 2021: DEST Cut Off for DEO in CAG

Category Cut-off Percentage Candidates Available EWS 7 38 SC 7 41 ST 7 13 ESM 7 7 OH 7 1 HH 7 0 OBC 7 70 VH 7 11 Other-PwD 7 0 UR 5 39 TOTAL -- 220

SSC CHSL Result 2021: DEST for DEO Cut Off

Category Cut-off Percentage Candidates Available EWS 7 115 SC 7 209 ST 7 104 ESM 7 0 OH 7 0 HH 7 0 OBC 7 456 VH 7 2 Other-PwD 7 0 UR 5 181 TOTAL -- 1067

For detailed information on SSC CHSL Cut Off 2021 & Other details candidates can refer to the official notification. The candidates must stay tuned with the official website so they do not miss out any new update from SSC regarding SSC CHSL 2021 Document Verification.