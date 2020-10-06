SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 for Eastern Region Out @sscer.org, Download SSC ER Tier 1 Call Letter Here

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 for Eastern Region: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Eastern Region has released the admit card for Computer Based Test (Tier I Exam) for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL). Candidates, whose examination was initially scheduled between 20/03/2020 to 28/03/2020 but could not be conducted due to COVID 19 pandemic, can download the SSC CHSL Admit Card from the SSC ER official website i.e. www.sscer.org.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 will be held from from 12 to 16 October 2020 and from 19 to 21 October 2020. SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019 link is also given below. Candidates can download their SSC CHSL ER Admit Card by providing their Registration ID/Roll Number/ Name and Date of Birth.

How to download SSC CHSL ER Admit Card ?

Visit the official website of the SSC ER Region www.sscer.org

Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD e-Admit Card OF COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL EXAMINATION (TIER - I), 2019’

Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number or Name, Date of Birth and SUM

Click on the “NEXT” button

Take a printout of the future use

Candidates should carry their admit card along with ID proof. They should also follow all the precautions at the exam centre for prevention against Coronavirus