SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019-20 to be out Soon on SSC Regional Websites, SSC CHSL Exam from 16 March

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Posts. SSC CHSL Exam will be held from 16 March and will end on 27 March 2020. Hence, SSC CHSL Exam Admit Card is expected to release in this week or by next week on the website of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office.

SSC will also generate the application link for the applicants. Candidates, who have applied for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019, will be able to check their whether their SSC CHSL Application is accepted or rejected. Candidates whose application is accepted by SSC would be able to download SSC CHSL Admit Card from the region they have opted.

Candidates will be required to bring their SSC CHSL Exam Admit Card with at least two passport size recent color photographs, Original valid Photo ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020. If Photo Identity Card does not have the date of birth printed on it then the candidate must carry an additional original document (e.g. Matriculation Certificate, Marks Sheet issued only by CBSE/ ICSE/ State Boards; Birth Certificate, Category Certificate) in proof of their date of birth.

There will questions on English Comprehension (Basic Knowledge), General Intelligence, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill). Each section carries 25 questions of 50 marks. 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The total time duration of SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam is 1 hour i.e. 60 minutes.

SSC CHSL Admit Card Zone –wise 2019-20 Links

Name of the Region SSC CHSL Admit Card Region-wise SSC Websites SSC North Region SSC North Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Central Region SSC Central Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MP Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC Southern Region SSC Southern Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC Eastern Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscer.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC North Western Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Western Region SSC Western Region Admit CHSL Card http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC North Eastern Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC Kerala Karnataka CHSL Admit Card https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

Qualified candidates in CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam which is a descriptive type paper of 100 marks.

SSC is conducting Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2019 for the recruitment for 4893 Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO).