SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019-20 to be out Soon on SSC Regional Websites, SSC CHSL Exam from 16 March

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Posts.  SSC CHSL Exam will be held from 16 March and will end on 27 March 2020

Feb 26, 2020 15:23 IST
SSC CHSL Admit Card
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Posts.  SSC CHSL Exam will be held from 16 March and will end on 27 March 2020. Hence, SSC CHSL Exam Admit Card is expected to release in this week or by next week on the website of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office.

SSC will also generate the application link for the applicants. Candidates, who have applied for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019, will be able to check their whether their SSC CHSL Application is accepted or rejected. Candidates whose application is accepted by SSC would be able to download SSC CHSL Admit Card from the region they have opted.

Candidates will be required to bring their SSC CHSL Exam Admit Card with at least two passport size recent color photographs, Original valid Photo ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020. If Photo Identity Card does not have the date of birth printed on it then the   candidate  must carry an additional original   document   (e.g. Matriculation  Certificate,  Marks  Sheet  issued  only  by  CBSE/  ICSE/ State  Boards;  Birth  Certificate,  Category  Certificate) in proof of their date of birth.

There will questions on English Comprehension (Basic Knowledge), General Intelligence, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill). Each section carries 25 questions of 50 marks. 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The total time duration of SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam is 1 hour i.e. 60 minutes.

SSC CHSL Admit Card Zone –wise 2019-20 Links

Name of the Region

 

SSC CHSL Admit Card Region-wise

 

SSC Websites

SSC North Region

SSC North Region CHSL Admit Card

http://www.sscnr.net.in/

SSC Central Region

SSC Central Region CHSL Admit Card

http://www.ssc-cr.org/

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

 

SSC MP Region CHSL Admit Card

http://www.sscmpr.org/

SSC Southern Region

SSC Southern Region CHSL Admit Card

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

SSC Eastern Region

SSC Eastern Region CHSL Admit Card

http://www.sscer.org/

SSC North Western Region

SSC North Western Region CHSL Admit Card

http://www.sscnwr.org/

SSC Western Region

SSC Western Region Admit CHSL Card

http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC North Eastern Region

SSC North Eastern Region CHSL Admit Card

http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC Kerala Karnataka CHSL Admit Card

https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

 

Qualified candidates in CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam which is a descriptive type paper of 100 marks.

SSC is conducting Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2019 for the recruitment for 4893 Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO).

 

 

 

 

