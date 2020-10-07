SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 for Southern Region Out @sscsr.gov.in, Download SSC SR Tier 1 Call Letter Here

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 for Southern Region has been uploaded by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) along with Important Instructions and COVID - 19 Self Declaration Form. Candidates can download the SSC CHSL Tier Admit Card from the SSC SR official website i.e. www.sscsr.gov.in.

The online exam for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) will be held from from 12 to 16 October 2020 and from 19 to 21 October 2020. SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019 link is also given below. Candidates can download their SSC CHSL SR Admit Card by providing their Registration ID/Roll Number/ Name and Date of Birth.

SSC CHSL SR Admit Card Download Link

SSC CHSL Admit Card Download Link for Other Regions

The candidates should also download 'INSTRUCTIONS' and 'Covid-19 Self Declaration Form' along with the admit card. They should also carry their admit card along with ID proof and follow all the precautions at the exam centre for prevention against Coronavirus

Download Instructions -English - Hindi

Covid-19 Self Declaration Form

How to download SSC CHSL SR Admit Card ?