SSC NR CHSL Admit Card 2020 Released @sscnr.net.in, Download SSC CHSL Admit Card for North Region

SSC NR CHSL Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission, Southern Region, on 12 March, has uploaded the SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) Admit Card for 10+2 Posts. Candidates can download the SSC nr CHSL Admit Card from the SSC North Region official website i.e. https://sscnr.net.in.

SSC NR CHSL Admit Card Link is available below. Candidates can download SSC North CHSL Admit Card through the link.

SSC NR CHSL Admit Card Download Link

SSC CHSL Admit Card Download Link for Other Regions

SSC CHSL NR Exam is scheduled to be held from 16 March to 27 March 2020. Candidates can check all the details regarding CHSL Exam such as venue, date and time on their SSC CHSL Call Letter 2020.

How to download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 for North Region ?

Go to official website of the SSC North Region https://sscnr.net.in/

Click on the link 'ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL EXAMINATION - 2019'

Read all the instructions and click on ‘I Agree’

Now Enter your Registration ID OR Roll Number OR Complete Name, Father's Name and Date of Birth

Number OR Name and Date of Birth

Download SSC CHSL Hall Ticket

Take a printout of the future use

The Candidates should carry their SSC NR CHSL 2020 Admit Card along original photo identity card having Date of Birth as printed on the call letter. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth.