SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 for Central Region Released @ssc-cr.org, Download Tier 1 Call Letter for Bihar and UP Region

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has released the admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) Posts, for all leftover candidates. Candidates can download SSC CHSL admit card from the SSC Central Region official website i.e. www.sscer.org.

Candidates, who opted their exam centre within Uttar Pradesh & Bihar State, can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020 through the link below. They will be required to use their their Registration ID or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth.

SSC CHSL Admit Card Download for Central Region

SSC CHSL Exam will be held scheduled to be held for 12 October to 21 October 2020. The candidates should carry their e-admit card with original ID Proof. They should follow all the guidelines provided by the government for COVID - 19.

How to download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 for Central Region ?

Visit SSC Central Region Website i.e. ssc-cr.org

Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2019 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 12/10/2020 TO 21/10/2020’

Read special instructions and click on ‘CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’

Now Click on ‘PROCEED Button’

Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number/Name and Date of Birth

Select your Exam City

Click on the “Search” button

Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020

The candidates who will score minimum qualifying marks qualify in SSC Tier 1 CHSL exam will be called for SSC VHSL Tier 2 exam.