SSC CHSL Exam Date 2020 Announced @ssc.nic.in: SSC CHSL Exam from 17 August, Check Details Here

SSC CHSL Exam Date 2020: Staff Selection Commission has announced the new exam dates for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam. As per the official notice released by SSC, SSC CHSL Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held from 17 August to 21 August 2020 and from 24 August to 27 August 2020 for the left over candidates.

Earlier, on 23 March 2020, the commission has postponed the exam due to Coronavirus and COVID - 19 spread in the country. Now on 01 June 2020, the commission has announced the exam dates for CHSL Exam 2020 after analyzing the situation. SSC CHSL Exam 2019-20 was scheduled to be held from 16 March to 27 March 2020. SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Exams which were scheduled from 20 March onwards were postponed across the country.

The lockdown has been removed from today i.e on 01 June 2020. Hence, the commission is conducting the exam in mid of August, if the situation will be normal.

All such candidates who are going to appear in SSC CHSL Paper 1 2019 will be required to download the admit card from the official website of ssc.nic.in. SSC CHSL 2019-20 Admit Card will be issued before few weeks from the date of the conduct of the exam. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Admit Card from the link given below of each region of SSC, once released.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 Download

SSC CHSL Exam have questions General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Each section will consists of 25 questions and 60 minutes i.e. 1 hour shall be given to complete the test. Negative marking will be done of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

A total of 4893 vacancies are available for 12th class level posts such as Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO).

SSC Dates for Other Exams