Study at Home
Search

SSC Revised Exam Date 2020 for CHSL, JE, CGL Tier 2, Steno, JHT, SI, Phase 8, Constable (Exe) & Selection Post Released @ssc.nic.in, Download SSC New Exam Calendar PDF

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised exam schedule for various exam including CHSL, JE, CGL Tier 2, Steno, JHT, SI and Phase 8 Selection Post. Download SSC Revised Schedule of Exam Here

Jul 21, 2020 18:31 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
SSC New Exam Date 2020
SSC New Exam Date 2020

SSC Revised Exam Date 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised exam schedule for various exam including Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2019, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination (Paper-I) 2019, Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2019, Examination for Selection Posts (Phase-VIII) 2020, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (Paper-I), 2020 , Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I),2020 and, Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 today i.e. on 21 July 2020 on its official website www.ssc.nic.in.

The exam which was released on, 01 June 2020, has been postponed in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. The candidates can check the SSC Revised Exam Dates through the table below:

 

Name of the Examination

Schedule of Examination

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 Exam for the leftover candidates

12 October 2020 to 16 October 2020

19 October 2020 to 21 October 2020

SSC JE Paper-1 2019

27 October 2020 to 30 October 2020

SSC JHT Paper 1 2020

19 November 2020

SSC CGL (Tier-2) 2019

02 November 2020 to 05 November 2020

SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam

06 November, 09 November and 10 November 2020

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2019-20

16 November 2020 to 18 November 2020

SSC CPO Exam 2020 for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs

23 November to 26November 2020

SSC Constable Exam (Executive)  in Delhi Police
Examination, 2020

27 November to 30 November 2020, 01 December to 03 December 2020, 07 December to 11 December 2020 and 14 December 2020

 

The candidates are advised to keep a track on this page or on the official website of SSC www.ssc.nic.in for SSC Exam Latest Update.

Download SSC Revised Schedule of Exam 2020

Related Stories