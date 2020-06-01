SSC JE Exam 2020 to be held from 1 September: Check SSC JE Exam Updates @ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Exam 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Paper 1 for the post of Junior Engineer in the month of September 2020. As per the notice issued by SSC, SSC JE Exam will be held on 01, 02, 03 and 04 September 2020. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from 30 March 2020 which was postponed due to nation-wide lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID - 19 or Coronavirus.

Today i.e. on 01 June 2020, after analyzing the situation arising out of the Corona Virus Pandemic, the commission has decided to conduct SSC JE Paper 1 from 01 September 2020.

In order to appear for SSC JE Exam 2020, the candidates shall be required to download SSC JE Admit Card 2020. All candidates who are going to appear in SSC Junior Engineer Exam can download region-wise SSC JE Admit Card through the link.

SSC JE Admit Card 2020 Download

SSC JE Paper 1 will have three sections General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and General Engineering (Civil & Structural/ Electrical/ Mechanical).General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness sections will have 50 questions of 50 mark. General Engineering will consists of 100 questions of 100 marks.Unlike other exams of SSC, 2 hours will be provided to the candidates to complete the test. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC Junior Engineer Phase 1 is being conducted for the recruitment of Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts Engineering in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

