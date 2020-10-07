Study at Home
SSC New Exam Schedule 2020-21 Released @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC JE Exam, SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam, Selection Post 8 Exam & SSC Steno Exam Details Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised exam dated for various exam today i.e. on 07 October 2020 for SSC JE Exam 2020, SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam, SSC Steno Exam 2020 and SSC Selection Post 2020

Oct 7, 2020 19:45 IST
SSC New Exam Date 2020-21
SSC New Exam Schedule 2020-21: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised exam dated for various exam today i.e. on 07 October 2020. As per SSC Revised Exam Schedule Notice, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2019, Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 2019, Selection Post Exam 2020, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019 and Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2019 are postponed due to Bihar Assembly Elections. However, there is no change in the schedule of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, (CHSLE)Tier-I Exam 2019-20

The candidates who are going to appear in the above exam can check the new dates through the table below:

 

SSC Exam Name

SSC New Exam Date

SSC JE Exam 2019-20

11 December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar). 27 December 2020 to 30 December 2020 (for rest of the candidates)

SSC JE Tier 2 Exam 2019-20

21 March 2021

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2019-20

15 November 2020 to 18 November 2020

SSC Selection Post 8 Exam 2020

10 November 2020 14 November 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar). 06 November 2020 to 10 November 2020 (for rest of the candidates)

SSC Steno Exam 2019-20

24 December to 20 December 2020

 

The candidates should keep a track on SSC website for latest updates regarding the exam.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

