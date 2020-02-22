SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Notification 2020 Released @ssc.nic.in, 1300+ Vacancies Notified, Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Notification 2020: Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for Selection Posts Phase 8 on its official website on 21 February 2020. More than 1300+ vacancies are notified for the recruitment of various posts such as DEO, Clerk, UDC, Sub-Inspector, Junior Computer, Instructor (Stenography) Lab Assistant, Office Attendant (MTS) Technical Operator, Store Keeper, Junior Engineer, Scientific Assistant, Field Assistant, Dietician, Technical Superintendent, Junior Computer etc.
Online applications are invited for eligible candidates for SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Recruitment 2020. SSC Phase 8 online application link has been started on 21 February 2020. The last date of SSC Selection Post 8 application submission is 20 March 2020. However, the last date for online fee submission and generating of offline Challan is 23 March 2020. Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each category of post
SSC will conduct online exam for Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary Level and Graduate & above Level, across the country. SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from 10 to 12 June 2020.
More details on SSC Selection Posts 8 Recruitment such are given below in this article.
SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Important Dates
- Starting Date of online applications - 21 February 2020
- Last Date of online applications – 20 March 2020
- Last date for making online fee payment – 23 March 2020 (23.59 PM)
- Last date for generation of offline Challan – 23 March 2020 (23.59 PM)
- Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) – 25 March 2020
- Dates of Computer Based Examination: 10 to 12 June 2020
SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 1355
Matriculation level Posts
- Technical Operator
- Library Clerk
- Office Attendant
- Field Attendant
- Photographer
- Compositor
- Photo Artist
- Field Cum Laboratory Attendant
- Senior Projectionist
- Sanitary Inspector
- Binder
- Boiler Attendant
- Workshop Attendant
- Driver Cum Mechanic
- Nursing Orderly
10+2 (Higher Secondary) level Posts
- Lab Assistant (Geology) Gr III
- Fumigation Assistant
- Laboratory Attendant
- Laboratory Assistant
- Laboratory Technician
- Clerk
- Senior Surveyor
- Carpenter Cum Artist
- Receptionist/ Ticketing Assistant
- Offset Machineman
- Technical Clerk
- Preservation Assistant
- Sr. Conservation Assistant
- Data Entry Operator Grade - A
- Store Keeper
- Laboratory Assistant Grade - III
- Photo Assistant
- Library Attendant
- Stockman
- Assistant Store Keeper
- Mechanic
- Agriculture Fieldman
Graduation & above level Posts
- Store Keeper Gr II
- Junior Engineer
- Scientific Assistant
- Field Assistant
- Technical Officer
- Dietician Gr III
- Technical Superintendent
- Textile Designer
- Sr. Scientific Assistant
- Girl Cadet Instructor
- Library & Information Assistant
- Jr Technical Assistant
- Sr Technical Assistant
- Jr. Zoological Assistant
- Sr. Zoological Assistant
- Junior Scientific Assistant
- Instructor
- Research Associate
- Canteen Attendant
- Instructor
- Assistant Curator
- Programme Assistant
- Technical Assistant
- Senior Radio Technician
- Civil Engineer
- Tutor
- Perfusionist Grade - II
- Store Incharge
- Medical Record Officer
- Nursing Officer
- Assistant Scientific Officer
- Assistant Extension Officer
- Wildlife Inspector
- Senior Translator
- Technician
- Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 1
- Assistant Drug Inspector
- Assistant
- Junior Accounts Officer
- Junior Technician
- Data Processing Assistant Grade-A
- Senior Research Assistant
- Senior Photographer
- Data Entry Operator Grade B
- Dietician Grade - III
- Junior Computer
- Section Officer
- Upper Division Clerk
- Geographer
- Field Investigator
- Sub Inspector
- Investigator Grade - II
- Assistant Research Officer
- Office Superintendent
- Sr Investigator
- Investigator
- Accounts Clerk
- Assistant Communication Officer
- Junior Zoological Assistant
- Mechanical Supervisor (Sr.)
- Costing Officer
- Caretaker
- Economic Officer
- Head Draftsman
- Laboratory Assistant Grade - II
- Instructor Stenography
- Dietician Grade-III (Jr. Dietician)
Age Limit:
- Lab Assistant (Geology) Gr III,Technical Operator - 18-25
- Store Keeper Gr II Junior Engineer, Scientific Assistan t- 18-30
- Field Assistant - 18-25
- Technical Officer,Dietician Gr III, Technical Superintendent, Textile Designer and Sr. Scientific Assistant - 18-30
- Girls Cadet Instructor - 20-25
- Fumigation Assistant - 18-25
- Laboratory Attendant - 18-27
- Library & Information Assistant 18-28
- Library Clerk 18-25
- Jr Technical Assistant 18-30
- Sr Technical Assistant 18-30
Eligibility Criteria for SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Candidates should be 10th passed or 12th passed or Graduate as per the requirement of the posts
Selection Procedure for SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020
The selection will be done on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.
How to Apply for SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020
The eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website www.ssc.nic.in from 21 February to 20 March 2020.
SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Application Fee:
Rs. 100/- (No Fee for SC/ST/PWD/ESM) can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan