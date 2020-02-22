SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Notification 2020 Released @ssc.nic.in, 1300+ Vacancies Notified, Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Notification 2020: Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for Selection Posts Phase 8 on its official website on 21 February 2020. More than 1300+ vacancies are notified for the recruitment of various posts such as DEO, Clerk, UDC, Sub-Inspector, Junior Computer, Instructor (Stenography) Lab Assistant, Office Attendant (MTS) Technical Operator, Store Keeper, Junior Engineer, Scientific Assistant, Field Assistant, Dietician, Technical Superintendent, Junior Computer etc.

Online applications are invited for eligible candidates for SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Recruitment 2020. SSC Phase 8 online application link has been started on 21 February 2020. The last date of SSC Selection Post 8 application submission is 20 March 2020. However, the last date for online fee submission and generating of offline Challan is 23 March 2020. Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each category of post

SSC will conduct online exam for Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary Level and Graduate & above Level, across the country. SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from 10 to 12 June 2020.

More details on SSC Selection Posts 8 Recruitment such are given below in this article.

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Notification PDF Download

SSC Selection Post 8 Registration

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Important Dates

Starting Date of online applications - 21 February 2020

Last Date of online applications – 20 March 2020

Last date for making online fee payment – 23 March 2020 (23.59 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan – 23 March 2020 (23.59 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) – 25 March 2020

Dates of Computer Based Examination: 10 to 12 June 2020

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1355

Matriculation level Posts

Technical Operator

Library Clerk

Office Attendant

Field Attendant

Photographer

Compositor

Photo Artist

Field Cum Laboratory Attendant

Senior Projectionist

Sanitary Inspector

Binder

Boiler Attendant

Workshop Attendant

Driver Cum Mechanic

Nursing Orderly

10+2 (Higher Secondary) level Posts

Lab Assistant (Geology) Gr III

Fumigation Assistant

Laboratory Attendant

Laboratory Assistant

Laboratory Technician

Clerk

Senior Surveyor

Carpenter Cum Artist

Receptionist/ Ticketing Assistant

Offset Machineman

Technical Clerk

Preservation Assistant

Sr. Conservation Assistant

Data Entry Operator Grade - A

Store Keeper

Laboratory Assistant Grade - III

Photo Assistant

Library Attendant

Stockman

Assistant Store Keeper

Mechanic

Agriculture Fieldman

Graduation & above level Posts

Store Keeper Gr II

Junior Engineer

Scientific Assistant

Field Assistant

Technical Officer

Dietician Gr III

Technical Superintendent

Textile Designer

Sr. Scientific Assistant

Girl Cadet Instructor

Library & Information Assistant

Jr Technical Assistant

Sr Technical Assistant

Jr. Zoological Assistant

Sr. Zoological Assistant

Junior Scientific Assistant

Instructor

Research Associate

Canteen Attendant

Instructor

Assistant Curator

Programme Assistant

Technical Assistant

Senior Radio Technician

Civil Engineer

Tutor

Perfusionist Grade - II

Store Incharge

Medical Record Officer

Nursing Officer

Assistant Scientific Officer

Assistant Extension Officer

Wildlife Inspector

Senior Translator

Technician

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 1

Assistant Drug Inspector

Assistant

Junior Accounts Officer

Junior Technician

Data Processing Assistant Grade-A

Senior Research Assistant

Senior Photographer

Data Entry Operator Grade B

Dietician Grade - III

Junior Computer

Section Officer

Upper Division Clerk

Geographer

Field Investigator

Sub Inspector

Investigator Grade - II

Assistant Research Officer

Office Superintendent

Sr Investigator

Investigator

Accounts Clerk

Assistant Communication Officer

Junior Zoological Assistant

Mechanical Supervisor (Sr.)

Costing Officer

Caretaker

Economic Officer

Head Draftsman

Laboratory Assistant Grade - II

Instructor Stenography

Dietician Grade-III (Jr. Dietician)

Age Limit:

Lab Assistant (Geology) Gr III,Technical Operator - 18-25

Store Keeper Gr II Junior Engineer, Scientific Assistan t- 18-30

Field Assistant - 18-25

Technical Officer,Dietician Gr III, Technical Superintendent, Textile Designer and Sr. Scientific Assistant - 18-30

Girls Cadet Instructor - 20-25

Fumigation Assistant - 18-25

Laboratory Attendant - 18-27

Library & Information Assistant 18-28

Library Clerk 18-25

Jr Technical Assistant 18-30

Sr Technical Assistant 18-30

Eligibility Criteria for SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates should be 10th passed or 12th passed or Graduate as per the requirement of the posts

Selection Procedure for SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

How to Apply for SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020

The eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website www.ssc.nic.in from 21 February to 20 March 2020.

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (No Fee for SC/ST/PWD/ESM) can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan