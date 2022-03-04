SSC CHSL DV 2019 Date Announced on ssckkr.kar.nic.in, Details Here

SSC CHSL DV 2019 Date: Staff Selection Commission, Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) has released a notice regarding the commencement of document verification for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 on its website. Candidates who have qualified for document verification can check the document verification schedule on the official website of SSCKKR.i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the commission has scheduled the document verification round from 14 to 28 March 2022 at various exam centers. Candidates can check SSC CHSL DV 2019 Schedule on the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

How to check SSC CHSL DV 2019 Date?

Visit the official website of SSCKKR.i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Schedule of Document Verification for the post of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2019 commencing from 14/03/2022 to 28/03/2022' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check Roll Number Wise SSC CHSL DV 2019 Schedule and save it for future reference.

Download Roll Number Wise SSC CHSL DV 2019 Schedule

Option Form

The documentation will be held at Staff Selection Commission (KKR), Third Floor, ‘D’ & ‘F’– Wing, Kendriya Sadan, Koramangala, Bangalore – 560 034. All the candidates qualified for Document Verification (DV) are required to

appear for DV along with the photocopies and original documents.

The commission has also activated the Option form (Document Verification) for the post of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2019 on its website. Candidates have required to fill-up the form and submit it to the concerned authority. Candidates have to bring two passport size recent colour photographs and one

original valid Photo ID Proof e while appearing for the Document Verification.

Documents to be submitted: