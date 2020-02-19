SSC CHSL Result 2018 to release soon @ssc.nic.in, Check all latest updates here

SSC CHSL Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release SSC CHSL Result 2018 soon on its website. Candidates appeared in the SSC CHSL Exam 2018 will be able to check their result from next week onwards as per calendar. The commission has announced the tentative date of various recruitment exams on its website.

According to which, the commission will tentatively announce SSC CHSL Result 2018 on 25 February 2020. All such candidates who are eagerly waiting for SSC CHSL Result 2018 are advised to keep checking on the official website of SSC for latest updates.

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam 2018 was conducted from 1 to 11 July 2019 while the tier 2 exam was conducted on 29 September 2019. As per reports, SSC will declare the CHSL tier 2 exam result on February 25 at the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 was announced on 12 September 2019.

Procedure to download SSC CHSL Result 2018

Go to the official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CHSL Result 2018 flashing on the home page.

It will redirect you to the result login page.

Enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth and click on the submit button.

The SSC CHSL Result 2018 will be displayed.

The candidates can download and save SSC CHSL Result 2018 for future reference.

Official Website



The commission is conducting this recruitment exam to recruit various vacancies of Postal Assistants (PA), Sorting Assistants (SA), Data Entry Operators (DEO) and Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC) at various centres all over the country. Candidates will be able to check SSC CHSL Result 2018 soon at this page, once the link is activated. Candidates are advised to keep checking this page or official website for latest updates.



