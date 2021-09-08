SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Date Announced, Check Date, Admit Card Release Expected Date, Scheme & Updates Here

SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Date: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the skill test date for recruitment to the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) vacancies through Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2019.

According to the official notice, The skill test for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on 3 November 2021 and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Scheme

As per the notification released by the commission, Skill Test/ Typing Test will be of a qualifying nature. Errors in the Skill Test will be calculated up to 2 decimal places. Skill Test/ Typing Test will be conducted as per the following scheme:

Data Entry Operator: The Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators. All the candidates who have successfully qualified for the skill test will have to appear in the Skill Test. Data Entry Speed of 8,000 (eight thousand) Key Depressions per hour on Computer. The speed of 8000 key depressions per hour on the computer‟ will be adjudged on the basis of the correct entry of words/ key depressions as per the given passage. The duration of the 15 Test will be 15 (Fifteen) minutes and printed matter in English containing about 2000-2200 key-depressions would be given to each candidate who would enter the same in the Computer.

Data Entry Operator Grade A: The 'speed of 15000 key depressions per hour on Computer‟ will be adjudged on the basis of the correct entry of words/ key depressions as per the given passage. The duration of the Test will be 15 (Fifteen) minutes and printed matter in English containing about 3700-4000 key depressions would be given to each candidate who would enter the same in the Computer.

LDC/ JSA and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant: