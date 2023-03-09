SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (9th March): Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 Exam (Day 1) today on 9th March 2023 across India for the recruitment of Higher Secondary qualified candidates against 4893 vacancies announced for various posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’ for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 Tier 1 is available for download through the official link released by the Commission. In this article, we shall look at the SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023 Tier 1 held on 9th March 2023 to understand the difficulty level, good attempts, and topics asked.
SSC CHSL Examination
One of the biggest government exam held in India, the SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) exam offers a secure future and attractive salary for Higher Secondary qualified candidates applying for vacancies as advertised such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Data Entry Operator across Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. More than 30-40 lakh candidates apply for the SSC CHSL exam each year.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 9 March
SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam is being held from 9th March till 21st March 2023 in shifts. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 subjects include General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Check below for detailed SSC CHSL Exam Paper Analysis Shift-wise along with overall good attempts, difficulty level, and topics asked section-wise.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 Shift 1 Exam Analysis
The SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 in the Shift 1 was Easy to Moderate as per the feedback from candidates.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 9 March – Shift 1 Good Attempts & Difficulty Level
Subject
No. of Questions
Overall Good Attempts
Difficulty Level
General Intelligence
30
20-23
Easy to Moderate
General Awareness
35
21-23
Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude
35
18-20
Easy to Moderate
English Language
19-22
Easy to Moderate
Total
100
76-80
Easy
Section-Wise Analysis
Check out the subject-wise exam analysis for SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 on 9th March – Shift 1.
General Intelligence
Candidates shared that the General Intelligence section was Easy to Moderate. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 9 March – Shift 1 General Intelligence
Topic Name
Questions Weightage
Odd One Out
3
Analogy
2
Syllogism
2
Series
2
Coding-Decoding
2
Calendar
1
Mathematical Operations
1
Seating Arrangement
1
Dice
1
Blood Relation
1
Mirror Image
1
Paper Folding Image
1
Misc.
4-5
Quantitative Aptitude
Candidates shared that the Quantitative Aptitude section was Easy to Moderate. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 9 March – Shift 1 Quantitative Aptitude
Topic Name
Questions Weightage
Data Interpretation (Tabular)
2
Mensuration
2
Geometry
2
Algebra
2
Profit & Loss
2
Simplification
2
Number System
2
Ratio & Proportion
1
Average
1
Time & Work
1
Speed & Distance
1
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
1
Misc.
5-6
English Language
Candidates shared that the English Language section was Easy to Moderate. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 9 March – Shift 1 English Language
Topic Name
Questions Weightage
Passage Cloze Test
5
Idioms & Phrases
3
Spelling Correction
2
Antonyms
2
Synonyms
2
Sentence Rearrangement
2
Error Detection
2
Sentence Improvement
2
Fill in the Blanks
2
Active Passive
1
Direct Indirect
1
Phrase Substitution
|
1
General Awareness
Candidates shared that the General Awareness section was Moderate. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam. There were 7-8 question from Current Affairs (past 6 months). Check below topics asked in the GA section.
- Yakshgana dance belongs to which Indian state?
- Who is the Prime Minister of Ireland?
- UNESCO World Heritage related question
- Emergency Article from the Indian Constitution related question
- Algae belongs to which kingdom?
- What was the cause of downfall of Razia as the Sultan of Delhi?
- Which country is hosting the next Women’s FIFA World Cup?
- Article 20 in the Indian Constitution is related to what?
- Appointment related question
- Corona (theme) related question
- Pongal festival is celebrated in which Indian state?
- Which country is hosting the FIFA 2023?
- What is the height of Troposphere?
- When was Delhi Sultanate handed to Razia Sultan?
- World Human Hunger Index related question