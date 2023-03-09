SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (9th March): Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (9 March): As per the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Review, candidates shared that the difficulty level of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 was Easy to Moderate.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 Exam (Day 1) today on 9th March 2023 across India for the recruitment of Higher Secondary qualified candidates against 4893 vacancies announced for various posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’ for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 Tier 1 is available for download through the official link released by the Commission. In this article, we shall look at the SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023 Tier 1 held on 9th March 2023 to understand the difficulty level, good attempts, and topics asked.

SSC CHSL Examination

One of the biggest government exam held in India, the SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) exam offers a secure future and attractive salary for Higher Secondary qualified candidates applying for vacancies as advertised such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Data Entry Operator across Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. More than 30-40 lakh candidates apply for the SSC CHSL exam each year.

For details about SSC CHSL Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy, Click Here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 9 March

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam is being held from 9th March till 21st March 2023 in shifts. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 subjects include General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Check below for detailed SSC CHSL Exam Paper Analysis Shift-wise along with overall good attempts, difficulty level, and topics asked section-wise.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 Shift 1 Exam Analysis

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 in the Shift 1 was Easy to Moderate as per the feedback from candidates.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 9 March – Shift 1 Good Attempts & Difficulty Level Subject No. of Questions Overall Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Intelligence 30 20-23 Easy to Moderate General Awareness 35 21-23 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 35 18-20 Easy to Moderate English Language 19-22 Easy to Moderate Total 100 76-80 Easy

Section-Wise Analysis

Check out the subject-wise exam analysis for SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 on 9th March – Shift 1.

General Intelligence

Candidates shared that the General Intelligence section was Easy to Moderate. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 9 March – Shift 1 General Intelligence Topic Name Questions Weightage Odd One Out 3 Analogy 2 Syllogism 2 Series 2 Coding-Decoding 2 Calendar 1 Mathematical Operations 1 Seating Arrangement 1 Dice 1 Blood Relation 1 Mirror Image 1 Paper Folding Image 1 Misc. 4-5

Quantitative Aptitude

Candidates shared that the Quantitative Aptitude section was Easy to Moderate. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 9 March – Shift 1 Quantitative Aptitude Topic Name Questions Weightage Data Interpretation (Tabular) 2 Mensuration 2 Geometry 2 Algebra 2 Profit & Loss 2 Simplification 2 Number System 2 Ratio & Proportion 1 Average 1 Time & Work 1 Speed & Distance 1 Simple Interest & Compound Interest 1 Misc. 5-6

English Language

Candidates shared that the English Language section was Easy to Moderate. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 9 March – Shift 1 English Language Topic Name Questions Weightage Passage Cloze Test 5 Idioms & Phrases 3 Spelling Correction 2 Antonyms 2 Synonyms 2 Sentence Rearrangement 2 Error Detection 2 Sentence Improvement 2 Fill in the Blanks 2 Active Passive 1 Direct Indirect 1 Phrase Substitution 1

General Awareness

Candidates shared that the General Awareness section was Moderate. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam. There were 7-8 question from Current Affairs (past 6 months). Check below topics asked in the GA section.