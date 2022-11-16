SSC CPO Answer Key 2022 (Released): Submit Your SI Paper 1 Objection from 20 Nov @ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the answer key of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (Paper-I) Exam 2022 on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download SSC SI Answer Key and check the answers. If they find any objection, then they can raise the objection through online mode on the official website. The objection will be submitted from 16 November to 20 November 2022.
SSC CPO Answer Key Download Link
How to Download SSC CPO Answer Key 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in
- Click on the answer key link ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2022.;
- Download SSC CPO Answer Key PDF
- Scroll Download and the click on ‘Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for Submission of Representation, if any’ and click on ‘Select an Examination Name to proceed’
- Provide your roll number and password