SSC CRPF GD RME Admit Card 2020 @crpf.gov.in, Download Constable Review Medical Exam Call Letter Here

SSC CRPF GD Constable RME Admit Card 2020: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has uploaded the admit card for Review Medical Exam (RME) for GD Constable Recruitment 2018 on behalf of Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The candidates, whose appeal has been accepted by the appellate authority, can download CRPF RME Admit Card from CRPF official website i.e. crpf.gov.in.

SSC GD RME Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download their CRPF Review Medical Admit Card through the link using their User Name and Password

Download SSC CRPF GD RME Admit Card 2020

SSC is conducting the review medical exam for the candidates from 14 September 2020 (Monday). The exam will be continued till 10 October 2020 (Saturday).

How to Download SSC CRPF GD RME Admit Card 2020 ?

Visit the official website of CRPF i.e. crpf.gov.in Click on ‘Recruitment’ available on the homepage Click on “E-Admit card for RME of CT/GD-2018” A message will be displayed on your screen - You are about to proceed to an external website. Central Reserve Police Force has no control over the content of this site. Click OK to proceed. Click ‘Yes’ A new window will open - http://gdconst.crpfexam.com/ where you need to click on ‘ Candidate Login’ Enter your login details SSC GD RME Admit Card will be displayed on your screen Take print out of your e-admit card

The candidates who are going to appear in GD RME should follow all the guidelines provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID - 19 pandemic situation. The candidates can read the instructions through the PDF link given below:

Download CRPF RME Admit Card Notice PDF