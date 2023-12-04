Quick Links

SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023: Response Sheet Download Link to Active at ssc.nic.in

SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023 will be released by the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. The candidates can check the direct link to download the answer key, objection details, marks calculation and other details here.

SSC Delhi Police Answer Key 2023
SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is going to release the answer key of the exam conducted for the recruitment of Constables in Delhi Police. The answer key is expected to be released today or tomorrow on the website of SSC - ssc.nic.in and ss. The candidates who appeared in the Delhi Police Exam can download the answer key from this page, once released.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key Download Link

The direct link will be provided in this article. The candidates will be required to download the answer key by using their roll number and password details on the provided link.

ssc delhi police answer key link (soon) click here

SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key Objection Link

After downloading the answer key, many candidates find the official answer incorrect. Such candidates may raise their objections through online mode. There will be charges of Rs. 100 per objection.

SSC Delhi Police Score Calculation

The candidates can calculate their scores with the help of the answer key. Once the answer key is released the candidates can check their probable scores. The Computer-based examination consisted of 100 multiple questions carrying 100 marks. 1 mark will be given for each correct answer and 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer. No marks for unanswered questions.

For example - You marked 70 questions of which 60 are correct and 10 are incorrect. 30 are not marked. You can calculate your marks (70x1 -10x0.25) = 67.5 marks out of 100.

Delhi Police Constable Answer Key Highlights

Name of the Exam Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Name of the Post Constable (Male/ Female)
Vacancies 7547
Salary/ Pay Scale Rs. 5200- 20200/- plus 2000/- GP
Category Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023
Exam Date 14 to 30 November and from 01 to 03 Dec 2023
Answer Key Date Soon
Official Website delhipolice. gov.in

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result

The result will be announced in due course of time. The commission will prepare a list of the candidates selected in the first stage of recruitment.

