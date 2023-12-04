SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is going to release the answer key of the exam conducted for the recruitment of Constables in Delhi Police. The answer key is expected to be released today or tomorrow on the website of SSC - ssc.nic.in and ss. The candidates who appeared in the Delhi Police Exam can download the answer key from this page, once released.

The direct link will be provided in this article. The candidates will be required to download the answer key by using their roll number and password details on the provided link.

After downloading the answer key, many candidates find the official answer incorrect. Such candidates may raise their objections through online mode. There will be charges of Rs. 100 per objection.

The candidates can calculate their scores with the help of the answer key. Once the answer key is released the candidates can check their probable scores. The Computer-based examination consisted of 100 multiple questions carrying 100 marks. 1 mark will be given for each correct answer and 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer. No marks for unanswered questions.

For example - You marked 70 questions of which 60 are correct and 10 are incorrect. 30 are not marked. You can calculate your marks (70x1 -10x0.25) = 67.5 marks out of 100.

Delhi Police Constable Answer Key Highlights

Name of the Exam Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Name of the Post Constable (Male/ Female) Vacancies 7547 Salary/ Pay Scale Rs. 5200- 20200/- plus 2000/- GP Category Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023 Exam Date 14 to 30 November and from 01 to 03 Dec 2023 Answer Key Date Soon Official Website delhipolice. gov.in

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result

The result will be announced in due course of time. The commission will prepare a list of the candidates selected in the first stage of recruitment.