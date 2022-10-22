SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Category-wise Marks

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks: The Staff Selection Commission has concluded the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination today, October 21, 2022. The examination was conducted to appoint candidates in around 1411 Constable Driver vacancies announced by the commission under Delhi Police.

Now, as the exam is over, it is expected that the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver cut-off marks shall be announced soon. The cut-off marks are usually released along with the result on the official website, ssc.nic.in. These minimum cut-off marks are going to help in deciding the name of the successful candidates.

Several factors like vacancies announced by the commission, difficulty level of the questions asked and normalization method decide the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver cut-off marks. Candidates whose marks secured in the exam are more than or equal to the same shall be considered for Physically Efficiency Test (PET) round.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Expected Cut-Off Marks

The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver cut-off marks shall be announced soon on the commission for the written examination. The candidates who secure marks more than or equal to the minimum cut-off marks shall be considered to be called for the PET round.

As of now, no tentative timeline has been given for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver cut-off marks. However, the commission shall be releasing the cut-off marks separately for all the categories. Candidates who have attempted the examination today can go through the table below to get an idea of the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver expected cut-off marks.

Categories SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Cut-Off Marks Male Female Unreserved 74-76 58-60 OBC 70-72 55-57 SC 67-70 50-55 ST 58-60 51-53 EWS 63-65 46-48

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The commission announces the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver cut-off marks for both the categories, male and female after the exam is over. These cut-off marks are derived on the basis of vacancies announced by the commission and overall exam difficulty level.

Candidates whose marks are more than the prescribed cut-off marks are considered for the next rounds. The below-mentioned table consists of the category-wise SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver cut-off marks.

Categories 2021 2020 Male Female Male Female Unreserved 72.20 56.72 61.31 48.19 OBC 68.39 53.40 58.87 44.52 SC 65.10 49.32 51.93 39.44 ST 57.05 49.39 55.24 39.97 EWS 62.51 44.93 51.75 30

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Exam Analysis

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination has been concluded in four shifts today. The candidates have shared that out of the four subjects, Road sense was the easy subject. Whereas, General Awareness was difficult to attempt as compared to other subjects. Overall, the examination was easy to moderate in nature and candidates could easily attempt 51 to 55 questions.