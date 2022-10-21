SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam Analysis: The Staff Selection Commission has concluded the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination today, October 21, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts i.e. shift 1 and shift 2. Candidates who have attempted today’s SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination have shared the exam analysis. 

As per aspirants, the level of today’s examination lay in the range of easy to moderate. The exam was conducted in online mode with questions from four subjects, Numerical Ability, Road sense, General Awareness and General Intelligence. 

Out of all the four subjects, General Awareness was the difficult section to attempt whereas Road sense accounted for the easiest questions. The candidates managed to attempt only 51 to 55 questions in total. 

SSC has earlier announced 1411 vacancies for Constable Driver in Delhi Police. Now, as the exam is over, the commission is expected to announce the answer key and SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver result 2022 soon.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Exam Pattern

  • The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination was held in the computer-based exam mode.
  • The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver question paper is going to be bilingual in na
  • For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and a negative mark of 0.25 marks will be applicable for wrong answers.
  • The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness

20

20

90 Minutes

Numerical Ability

10

10

General Intelligence

20

20

Road Sense

50

50

Total

100

100

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Exam Analysis

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination has been concluded in four shifts today. The candidates have shared that out of the four subjects, Road sense was the easiest subject. Whereas, General Awareness was difficult to attempt as compared to other subjects. Overall, the examination was easy to moderate in nature and candidates could easily attempt 51 to 55 questions. 

Overall Analysis

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

General Awareness

Moderate

9-11

Numerical Ability

Easy

12-15

General Intelligence

Easy to Moderate

10-12

Road Sense

Easy 

30-35

Total

Easy to Moderate

51-55

Sectional Exam Analysis

General Awareness

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Geography

Moderate to Difficult

1-2

Indian Economy

Moderate

2

History

Moderate

2-3

Indian Constitution

Moderate

1

Scientific Research

Moderate

1-2

Culture

Easy to Moderate

3-4

Numerical Ability

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Fraction

Moderate to Difficult

1-2

Percentages

Moderate

0-2

Square Roots

Moderate

1-2

Ratio and Proportion

Moderate

2

Profit and Loss

Moderate to Difficult

1-2

Simple and Compound Interest

Moderate

1-2

Partnership

Easy to Moderate

2-3

Discount

Moderate

1-2

Mixture and Alligation

Moderate

1-2

Number System

Easy to Moderate

2-3

General Intelligence

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Numeric Series

Moderate to Difficult

1-2

Coding and Decoding

Moderate

2-4

Statement Conclusion

Moderate

1

Syllogism

Moderate

2-3

Sementic Analogy

Moderate to Difficult

2-3

Semantic Classification

Moderate

2-4

Figural Analogy

Easy to Moderate

1-2

Non-verbal Series

Moderate

2-3

Road Sense

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Traffic Rules

Moderate to Difficult

11-12

Noise Pollution

Moderate

9-10

Vehicle Maintenance

Moderate

5-6

CNG Operated Vehicle

Moderate

8-9

Road Sense

Moderate to Difficult

12-14

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Questions Asked

Based on the student’s review of today’s SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination, the following section consists of the subject-wise asked in the exam. 

Subject

Question Asked

General Awareness
  • Who won IPL 2022?
  • Question based on Lavani dance
  • Question based on Bihu dance
  • Who is the author of “An Era of Silence”?
  • Question based on Ibanbatuta
  • First governor of Independent India
  • Question based on UNESCO India
  • How much time was taken to draft the Constitution of India?

Numerical Ability
  • Question based on Speed, Distance and Time
  • Question based on Sin and Cos
  • Question based on Trigonometric Identity
  • Question based on Data Interpretation
  • Question based on Geometry

General Intelligence
  • Syllogisms
  • Seating Arrangement
  • Mirror Image
  • Analogy
  • Classification
  • Odd One Out
  • Counting Figures

Road Sense
  • CNG operated vehicle
  • Traffic Rules
  • Noise Pollution
  • Road Sense

FAQ

Q1: What is the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam pattern?

As per the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam pattern, the examination will have 100 questions each from General Awareness, Numerical Ability, General Intelligence and Road Sense

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam?

Yes, as per the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam pattern, a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for wrong answers.

Q3: Which was the difficult section in the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam?

As per the students, General Awareness was the most difficult section in the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam. It had questions related to the current affairs of last six months. The candidates could manage to attempt only 8 to 10 questions.
