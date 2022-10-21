SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam Analysis: The Staff Selection Commission has concluded the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination today, October 21, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts i.e. shift 1 and shift 2. Candidates who have attempted today’s SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination have shared the exam analysis.
As per aspirants, the level of today’s examination lay in the range of easy to moderate. The exam was conducted in online mode with questions from four subjects, Numerical Ability, Road sense, General Awareness and General Intelligence.
Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
Out of all the four subjects, General Awareness was the difficult section to attempt whereas Road sense accounted for the easiest questions. The candidates managed to attempt only 51 to 55 questions in total.
SSC has earlier announced 1411 vacancies for Constable Driver in Delhi Police. Now, as the exam is over, the commission is expected to announce the answer key and SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver result 2022 soon.
Check Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Salary in Detail
SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Exam Pattern
- The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination was held in the computer-based exam mode.
- The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver question paper is going to be bilingual in na
- For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and a negative mark of 0.25 marks will be applicable for wrong answers.
- The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination.
Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
90 Minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
10
|
10
|
General Intelligence
|
20
|
20
|
Road Sense
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
100
SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Exam Analysis
SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination has been concluded in four shifts today. The candidates have shared that out of the four subjects, Road sense was the easiest subject. Whereas, General Awareness was difficult to attempt as compared to other subjects. Overall, the examination was easy to moderate in nature and candidates could easily attempt 51 to 55 questions.
Overall Analysis
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
General Awareness
|
Moderate
|
9-11
|
Numerical Ability
|
Easy
|
12-15
|
General Intelligence
|
Easy to Moderate
|
10-12
|
Road Sense
|
Easy
|
30-35
|
Total
|
Easy to Moderate
|
51-55
Sectional Exam Analysis
General Awareness
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Geography
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
1-2
|
Indian Economy
|
Moderate
|
2
|
History
|
Moderate
|
2-3
|
Indian Constitution
|
Moderate
|
1
|
Scientific Research
|
Moderate
|
1-2
|
Culture
|
Easy to Moderate
|
3-4
Numerical Ability
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Fraction
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
1-2
|
Percentages
|
Moderate
|
0-2
|
Square Roots
|
Moderate
|
1-2
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
Moderate
|
2
|
Profit and Loss
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
1-2
|
Simple and Compound Interest
|
Moderate
|
1-2
|
Partnership
|
Easy to Moderate
|
2-3
|
Discount
|
Moderate
|
1-2
|
Mixture and Alligation
|
Moderate
|
1-2
|
Number System
|
Easy to Moderate
|
2-3
General Intelligence
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Numeric Series
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
1-2
|
Coding and Decoding
|
Moderate
|
2-4
|
Statement Conclusion
|
Moderate
|
1
|
Syllogism
|
Moderate
|
2-3
|
Sementic Analogy
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
2-3
|
Semantic Classification
|
Moderate
|
2-4
|
Figural Analogy
|
Easy to Moderate
|
1-2
|
Non-verbal Series
|
Moderate
|
2-3
Road Sense
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Traffic Rules
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
11-12
|
Noise Pollution
|
Moderate
|
9-10
|
Vehicle Maintenance
|
Moderate
|
5-6
|
CNG Operated Vehicle
|
Moderate
|
8-9
|
Road Sense
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
12-14
SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Questions Asked
Based on the student’s review of today’s SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination, the following section consists of the subject-wise asked in the exam.
|
Subject
|
Question Asked
|
General Awareness
|
|
Numerical Ability
|
|
General Intelligence
|
|
Road Sense
|