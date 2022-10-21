SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam Analysis: Get the subject-wise good attempts and overall analysis. Also, download questions asked in all subjects here.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam Analysis: The Staff Selection Commission has concluded the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination today, October 21, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts i.e. shift 1 and shift 2. Candidates who have attempted today’s SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination have shared the exam analysis.

As per aspirants, the level of today’s examination lay in the range of easy to moderate. The exam was conducted in online mode with questions from four subjects, Numerical Ability, Road sense, General Awareness and General Intelligence.

Out of all the four subjects, General Awareness was the difficult section to attempt whereas Road sense accounted for the easiest questions. The candidates managed to attempt only 51 to 55 questions in total.

SSC has earlier announced 1411 vacancies for Constable Driver in Delhi Police. Now, as the exam is over, the commission is expected to announce the answer key and SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver result 2022 soon.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Exam Pattern

The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination was held in the computer-based exam mode.

For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and a negative mark of 0.25 marks will be applicable for wrong answers.

The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 20 20 90 Minutes Numerical Ability 10 10 General Intelligence 20 20 Road Sense 50 50 Total 100 100

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Exam Analysis

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination has been concluded in four shifts today. The candidates have shared that out of the four subjects, Road sense was the easiest subject. Whereas, General Awareness was difficult to attempt as compared to other subjects. Overall, the examination was easy to moderate in nature and candidates could easily attempt 51 to 55 questions.

Overall Analysis

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts General Awareness Moderate 9-11 Numerical Ability Easy 12-15 General Intelligence Easy to Moderate 10-12 Road Sense Easy 30-35 Total Easy to Moderate 51-55

Sectional Exam Analysis

General Awareness

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts Geography Moderate to Difficult 1-2 Indian Economy Moderate 2 History Moderate 2-3 Indian Constitution Moderate 1 Scientific Research Moderate 1-2 Culture Easy to Moderate 3-4

Numerical Ability

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts Fraction Moderate to Difficult 1-2 Percentages Moderate 0-2 Square Roots Moderate 1-2 Ratio and Proportion Moderate 2 Profit and Loss Moderate to Difficult 1-2 Simple and Compound Interest Moderate 1-2 Partnership Easy to Moderate 2-3 Discount Moderate 1-2 Mixture and Alligation Moderate 1-2 Number System Easy to Moderate 2-3

General Intelligence

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts Numeric Series Moderate to Difficult 1-2 Coding and Decoding Moderate 2-4 Statement Conclusion Moderate 1 Syllogism Moderate 2-3 Sementic Analogy Moderate to Difficult 2-3 Semantic Classification Moderate 2-4 Figural Analogy Easy to Moderate 1-2 Non-verbal Series Moderate 2-3

Road Sense

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts Traffic Rules Moderate to Difficult 11-12 Noise Pollution Moderate 9-10 Vehicle Maintenance Moderate 5-6 CNG Operated Vehicle Moderate 8-9 Road Sense Moderate to Difficult 12-14

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Questions Asked

