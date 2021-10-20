SSC GD Constable Application Status 2021 Released @ssc-cr.org, Admit Card Soon

SSC GD Constable Application Status 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has activated the link of application status for SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 on 20 October 2021. Candidates who have applied for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 can check weather their application is accepted or rejected on ssc-cr.org. The candidates whose application is accepted for SSC GD Constable Exam 2021.

SSC GD Constable Application Link is also available in this article for the convenience of the candidates.

SSC GD Constable Application Status Download Link 2021

SSC GD Exam will be held from from 16 November to 15 December 2021. Candidates would be able to check their exam date, time and centre on their admit card. SSC GD Constable Admit Card are also expected soon on the regional website of SSC.

We will update the candidates as soon as the application status link for other region is available, on this page. Hence, candidates are advised to keep a track on this page.

How to Check SSC GD Constable Application Status ?

Go to official region website of SSC. For example - ssc-cr.org On the homepage, you will find the link to download SSC GD Constable Application ‘ Status For Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021’ A new page will be opened where you need to read the instructions and click on ‘Proceed’ Now, provide your details such as Registration ID or Your Name/Father’s Name and Date of Birth Check SSC GD Application Status

SSC had invited applications for a total of 25271 vacancies under Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and in Assam Rifles from 17 July to 31 August 2021.