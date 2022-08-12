SSC GD Constable PST/PET Result 2022 (Out): 92877 Shortlisted for DME, Download PDF, Cut Off Here

SSC GD Constable PST/PET Result 2022 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission on its website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download PDF, Cut Off, Selection List Here.

SSC GD Constable PST/PET Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Physical Standard Test (PST)/ and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for GD Constable Posts. SSC GD Constable PET PST was held from 18 May to 09 June 2022 across the country. Now, the commission has uploaded the list of selected candidates for the next round of recruitment on its website i.e. ssc.nic.in. A total of 92,877 candidates have qualified the exam of which 10,071 are female and 82,806 are male. Those who appeared in this big exam can download SSC GD Constable Result with a simple click on SSC GD Constable Result Link provided below:

SSC GD Constable PET PST Cut Off Marks 2022

The commission has prepared the cut-off list for both male and female. The category-wise break-up of the candidates provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination along with the Marks and Date of Birth of the last shortlisted candidates are as follows:

The candidates can check SSC GD Constable Cut Off and the number of candidates shortlisted against the vacancies of General District Area, Border District Area and Naxal/ Militancy Affected District Area by clicking on the PDF:

SSC GD Constable DME 2022

Shortlisted candidates whose name is on the list will be called to appear for the Detailed Medical Exam (DME). SSC GD DME Date and Time shall be announced in due course.

The commission conducted the Constable (GD) Phase 1 Exam from November 16 to 15 December 2021 and the result was declared on25 May 2022 wherein 2,85,201 candidates (Female: 31,657 and Male: 2,53,544) were shortlisted for appearing in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

More than twenty thousand vacancies will be filled under CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.