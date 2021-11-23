SSC JE 2019 Paper 2 Result Declared @ssc.nic.in, Documentation Tentatively in December, Check Select List Here

SSC JE 2019 Paper 2 Result: Recently, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of Paper 2 for recruitment to the various posts through Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the SSC JE Paper 2 can now download their results through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the paper 2 exams on 21 March 2021 across the country. Wherein 5,681 candidates were qualified (Civil: 4,750 and Electrical/ Mechanical: 931) for appearing in Paper-II. The result of paper 1 was declared on 1 March 2021. The candidates can now download SSC JE 2019 Paper 2 Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download SSC JE 2019 Paper 2 Result?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on the ‘Result’ Section. Now, Click on the link that reads ‘Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) – List of Candidates Qualified For Document Verification (Electrical / Mechanical)’. Then, a list of the result will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC JE 2019 Paper 2 Result and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SSC JE 2019 Paper 2 Result (Civil)

Direct Link to Download SSC JE 2019 Paper 2 Result (Electrical/Mechanical)

Official Website

The lists are provisional. The candidates, whose Roll Numbers figure in the above lists, would be called for Document Verification. All qualified candidates in the result need to appear for Document Verification. Candidates who do not attend Document Verification will not be considered for final selection.

As per the official notice, Document Verification will be conducted in the second half of the month of December 2021 tentatively. The Admit Cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in Document Verification will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices before the conduct of the document verification. The candidates, who are unable to download their Admit Cards, may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is sole of the candidates.

Further, Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the Commission’s website on 30 November 2021. Candidates may check their individual marks from 30 November 2021 to 19 December 2021 by using Registration Number and Registered Password and thereafter clicking on the Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard.