SSC JE 2020 Notification to Release Next Week on ssc.nic.in: Junior Engineer Exam from 22 March, Check Eligibility, Selection Process Here

SSC JE 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on 01 October 2020 (Thursday) on its official website ssc.nic.in. As per the SSC Calendar, SSC JE Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held from 22 March to 25 March 2021.

SSC will invite online applications for SSC JE Recruitment 2020. All candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can submit their applications on or before 30 August 2020 on SSC's official website, www.ssc.nic.in by 5 PM.

In order to apply online for SSC Junior Engineer 2020, candidates would need to login first on the official website and then they can proceed for applying through the 'Apply' button given on the top of the Home Page.

The recruitment is being done to fill up the vacancies of Junior Engineer in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts under various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

Candidates can check the more details on SSC JE Jobs 2020 such as eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit, application procedure, selection process etc. In the article below

SSC JE 2020 Important Dates

SSC JE 2020 Notification Release Date 01 October 2020 Starting Date of SSC JE 2020 Online Application 01 October 2020 Last Date of SSC JE 2020 Online Application 30 October 2020 upto 05:00 PM SSC JE Admit Card Download Date April- March 2021 Date of SSC JE Paper 1 2020 Computer Based Written Exam 22 March to 25 March 2021 SSC JE 2020 Result Date to be released

SSC JE 2020 Exam Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying and Contract)

SSC JE Salary:

The posts are Group B (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400- 112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

Eligibility Criteria for SSC JE 2020 Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Water Commission - Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.

Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution. Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Central Water Commission - Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.

Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution. Junior Engineer (Civil), CPWD, Farakka Barrage Project, Central Water Power Research Station, National Technical Research Organization - Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. J unior Engineer (Electrical), CPWD - Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

- Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. Junior Engineer (Civil), MES, Border Roads Organization, Ministry of Defence - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University Or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning, Execution and Maintenance of Civil Engineering works.

- Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University Or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning, Execution and Maintenance of Civil Engineering works. Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Farakka Barrage Project, Central Water Power Research Station, National Technical Research Organization - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board.

- Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board. Junior Engineer (Electrical), Farakka Barrage Project, Central Water Power Research Station, National Technical Research Organization - Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board.

- Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board. Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical), Border Roads Organization, Ministry of Defence - Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute; or (a) Three years Diploma in Electrical/ Automobile/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering works.

- Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute; or (a) Three years Diploma in Electrical/ Automobile/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering works. Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Directorate of Quality Assurance, (Naval) - Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute; or Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution plus Two years experience in the respective field.

- Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute; or Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution plus Two years experience in the respective field. Junior Engineer (Electrical), Directorate of Quality Assurance, (Naval) - Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University; or Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution plus Two years experience in the respective field.

Age Limit:

Junior Engineer (Central Water Commission/ CPWD) - 32 Years

Junior Engineer (MES/ Farrakka Barrage/ Director General Border Roads Organisation/ Central Water Power Research Station/ Dte of Quality Assurance(Naval)/ National Technical Research Organisation) - 30 Years

Selection Procedure for SSC JE 2020 Exam

The selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Objective Type Test (Paper - 1), Conventional Type Written Examination (Paper -2) and Document Verification (DV).

Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I+Paper-II and the preference of Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

SSC JE Paper 1 Exam Pattern (Online Objective Type Test)

Subject Questions Marks Time General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours General Awareness 50 50 Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural)or Part -B General Engineering (Electrical)or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical) 100 100 Total 200 200

SSC JE Paper 2 Exam Pattern (Descriptive Type Test)

Subject Questions Time Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical) 300 2 hours

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I

How to Apply for SSC JE 2020 Exam ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online through the official website of SSC from 01 October 2020 to 20 October 2020.The process of filling online application for the examination consists of two parts: One-time Registration and Filling online Application for the Examination

Application Fees for SSC JE 2020 Exam