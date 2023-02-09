SSC JHT Final Result 2022 OUT: Direct Link to Download Final Result PDF

Check here SSC JHT Final Result 2022 . Check details here like how to view and download pdf of the result along with the final selection list.

SSC JHT Final Result 2022 - 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the Result of SSC JHT Final Result 2022 for various posts like Junior Translator, Senior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator. Candidates who appeared for the SSC JHT 2022 Paper 2 Exam on 11 December 2022 can check their results from the official website of SSC at- https://ssc.nic.in/ a total of 441 candidates have been declared successful in the exam. The commission has also declared the final selection list along with names and roll no. of candidates and marks of last selected candidates. Candidates can download the SSC JHT Result 2022 from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download the SSC JHT Final Result 2022 PDF

Direct Link to Download the SSC JHT Final Result 2022 Notice PDF

Candidates can also download the SSC JHT Final Result 2022 by following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at- https://ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: Go to the Results section on the homepage

Step 3: In Front of the flashing link titled -’ Junior Translator, Senior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2022’ Click on Result link

Step 4: A PDF of result will open

Step 5: Download the PDF and check your result via name and roll no.

Step 6: Also download PDF notice enclosed.

The commission has also released details of vacancies filled category wise. According to the notice released in the SC category all 62 posts have been filled, in the ST category all 24 posts are filled, in the OBC category 121 posts are filled against 120 vacancies as one OBC candidate qualified in Unreserved category. Out of 198 Unreserved vacancies 197 posts are filled which includes 06 SC, 01 ST, 39 OBC and 22 EWS candidates qualifying in Unreserved category.

Now the candidates have to appear for Document Verification in various departments for which they are shortlisted. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 17 February 2023.