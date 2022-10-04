SSC KKR Head Constable Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ssckkr.kar.nic.in: Download Delhi Police HC Hall Ticket

SSC KKR Head Constable Admit Card 2022 has been released by the commission on ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Candidates can download Delhi Police HC Hall Ticket Here.

SSC KKR Head Constable Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) has uploaded the admit card of the computer based test for Head Constable Posts on behalf of Delhi Police. Candidates can download Delhi Police Admit Card Link from the website of the KKR i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

How to Download SSC KKR Head Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the commission i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Click on the admit card link ‘"Admit Card for Head Constable(Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022- Download your Admit Card 5 days before the date of exam"

Enter the required details such as 'Registration Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Download SSC HC Admit Card