SSC Delhi Police HC Admit Card 2022: Check Your Application Status Here

SSC Delhi Police HC Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission has released the application status for Head Constable Exam 2022. Admit Card will be released soon on regional website.

SSC Delhi Police HC Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the online exam for the post of Head Constable from 10 October to 20 October 2022 across the country. If you have applied for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 from 8th July to 29th July 2022 can check whether your application is accepted or not. The application status link is available on SSC SR and SSC ER websites i.e. sscsr.gov.in and sscer.org.

When will SSC Delhi Police HC Admit Card Released?

The admit card shall also be available anytime soon on the regional website i.e. on SSC NR, SSC WR, SSC ER, SSC KKR, SSC SR, SSC NWR, SSC NER, SSC CR, and SSC MPR. Delhi Police HC Admit Card Link will be provided in the table below:

Delhi Police HC Admit Card and Application Status