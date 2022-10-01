SSC MPR Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission of Madhya Pradesh Region (SSC MPR) has issued the admit cards to all the students whose applications been accepted for appearing in the Head Constable Exam 2022. Such candidates whose application is accepted can download SSC MPR Admit Card by visiting the official website of the commission i.e. sscmpr.org. In order to the status of the application, they can log in into the same link:

The commission has scheduled the computer-based exam from 10 to 20 October 2022 across the state. The direct link to download Delhi Police HC Admit Card is provided just below:

SSC MPR Admit Card Download Link



How to Download SSC MPR HC Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the commission i.e.Delhi Police SSC MPR HC Admit Card 2022 Released @sscmpr.org: Check Link Here and click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR HEAD CONSTABLE (MINISTERIAL) IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION, 2022 TO BE HELD FROM 10/10/2022 TO 20/10/2022’ Enter your Roll Number or Registered ID Number OR Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth Click on ‘Search Button’ Download SSC MPR Head Constable Admit Card

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, the candidate will not be admitted for the exam.