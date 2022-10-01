SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ssc-cr.org: Download Delhi Police HC Call Letter Link Here

SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has released the admit card of the online exam scheduled to be held on from 10 October to 20 October 2022 in Bihar and UP Regions on its website i.e. ssc-cr.org. Candidates can download SSC CR Admit Card through the provided link.

SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card Download Link

SSC Head Constable Admit Card

How to Download SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the SSC CR which is ssc-cr.org

Click on the admit card ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR HEAD CONSTABLE (MINISTERIAL) IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION, 2022 TO BE HELD FROM 10/10/2022 TO 20/10/2022’

A window will be opened where you are required read all the instructions

Now, click on ‘ CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’ and Click on ‘PROCEED’ Button If You Have Opted Your Exam Centre In UP & Bihar

Provide your details ‘registration number’, ‘date of birth’, and select your city

Download Delhi Police HC Admit Carc