SSC Marks 2022 OUT: Check CHSL, MTS, Constable (GD), JE Marks Direct Download Link Here

SSC Marks 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of Constable (GD) 2018, MTS 2020, Junior Engineer 2020 and CHSL Exam on its website. The candidates who appeared in the SSC Recruitment 2018-2020 Exams can download their marks through the official website of SSC. i.e. ssc.nic.in.

The link to the marks of the above-mentioned exams has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download SSC Marks 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. Candidates should note that the internet service is as of slow, candidates are advised to keep calm and recheck the marks.

How to Download SSC Constable (GD) 2018, MTS 2020, JE 2020, and CHSL Marks 2022?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the 'Result' tab. Click on 'SSC Constable (GD) 2018, MTS 2020, JE 2020 and CHSL Marks'. A login page will be opened. Download SSC Constable (GD) 2018, MTS 2020, JE 2020 and CHSL and save it for future reference.

Comparing the numbers, a total of 58373 vacancies will be recruited for recruitment of Constable (GD) Vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) examination 2018 while 4893 vacancies for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) vacancies through Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2019. The number of vacancies for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2020 and Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical & Quantity Surveying & Contract) Exam 2020 will be intimated in due course. The candidates can download SSC Constable (GD) 2018, MTS 2020, and CHSL Marks 2022 by clicking on the above link.