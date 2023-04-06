SSC MTS Admit Card 2023: Check Your Tier 1 Application Status at ssckkr.kar.nic.in

SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 will be released soon. Candidates can check the Tier 1 Admit Card and Application Status in this article.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the link of application status for Multi Tasking Staff Tier 1 Examination 2022 (MTS Exam 2022) on 06 April 2023. SSC MTS Application Status Link is available on the official website of Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Those who have applied for SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 can check whether their application is accepted or not.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2023

SSC MTS Exam will be conducted from 02 May 2023. SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Card is expected in the second or third week. The admit card will be uploaded on the regional website of the commission i.e.SSC NR, SSC ER, SSC KKR, SSC NWR, SSC NER, SSC MPR, SSC SR, SC WR.

How to Check SSC MTS Application Status 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the SSC Region. For example SSC KKR (ssckkr.kar.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on "Click here to know the Application Status for Multi Tasking Staff Examination,2022 (Tier-I) to be held from 02/05/2023(Uploaded on 06/04/2023)”

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Check SSC MTS Tier 1 Application Status