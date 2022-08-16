SSC MTS Result 2022: Check Multi Tasking Staff Paper 1 Expected Cut Off

SSC MTS Result 2022 Soon: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the online exam for the post of Multi Tasking Staff from 05 July to 22 July 2022 across the country. Also, the commission has already issued the tentative answer key on 02 August 2022 and invited objections on its website i.e. ssc.nic.in up to 07 August 2022. Now, the commission will release the SSC MTS Result PDF f on its official website. As per the reports, SSC MTS Result Link is expected very soon. Jagran Josh will update you with the link as soon as it is made available on the official website.

Meanwhile, you can check the expected SSC MTS cut-off marks below:

SSC MTS Expected Cut Off Marks 2022 ?

The level of the exam was Easy to Moderate Level. There were 100 questions for 100 marks. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks and the time duration exam was 1 hour 30 Minutes. On the basis of candidates's responses, the tentative cut-off is prepared.

Category Age-group of 18-25 years General 85-90 EWS 80-85 OBC 75-80 SC 70-75 ST 65-70

Category Age-group of 18-27 years General 80-85 EWS 75-80 OBC 70-75 SC 65-70 ST 60-65

What are SSC MTS Qualifying Marks ?

The candidates are required to score at least 30% marks (25% for OBC and 20% for SC/SYT categories.

The candidates who qualify for the SSC MTS Paper 1 will be called for Paper 2. SSC MTS Paper 2 will be set in Hindi, English, and in other languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution to test the candidates’ basic language skills.

SSC will release the final answer key and individual mark after the release of SSC MTS Paper 1 Result 2022.