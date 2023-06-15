SSC MTS Vacancy 2023: Notification Delayed ? Check Exam Date, Apply Online

SSC MTS Vacancy 2023: Staff Selection Commission will release the notification for SSC MTS and Havaldar Exam, soon, at ssc.nic.in. Check the Notification Date, Exam Date and Other Important Updates Here.

SSC MTS Vacancy 2023: Staff Selection Commission is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of MTS (Non-Technical) and Havildar (CBIC and CBN) Posts. However, the SSC MTS notification was supposed to be released on June 14, 2023. But it got delayed. Hence we can expect the notification today or tomorrow. The commission is also expected to issue an update regarding the new date of commencement of online application on its website i.e.ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Exam Date 2023

The commission will hold an online exam for the applicants who would successfully submit their applications. SSC MTS Exam will start on 01 September and continue till 29 September 2023. The candidates are required to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 in order to appear for the exam.

This is a golden opportunity for 10th-pass candidates as thousands of Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) are recruited through this examination every year by the Staff Selection Commission. Other than this, direct recruitment to the posts of Havildar will also be done in the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Narcotics Bureau.

The candidates should have completed 18 years of age. The maximum age limit of MTS Posts is 25 years and for Havaldar Posts is 27 years (relaxation in age is applicable for SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates)

Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 5,200-20,200 (Level 1) with a Grade Pay of Rs. 2,400.

The SSC MTS exam is a competitive exam, so it is crucial to prepare well for it. There are many resources available to help you prepare for the exam.