SSC NR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 Out: Download for Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand Regions From Here

SSC NR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 has been released on official website of  Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Northern Region. Check Download Link.

Created On: Nov 12, 2021 15:10 IST
Modified On: Nov 12, 2021 18:40 IST
SSC NR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 : Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Northern Region (NR), has uploaded the admit card of computer based exam scheduled from 16 November to 15 December 2021 for recruitment of GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and recruitment of GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles. If you have applied for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 for Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand regions can download SSC NR Admit Card from SSC NR website - sscnr.nic.in. SSC NR GD Constable Admit Card Link is also provided below. The candidates can check steps to download SSC GD Constable Admit Card below in this article.

SSC NR GD Constable Admit Card Download Link

How to Download SSC NR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 ?

  • Visit SSC NR Region Website i.e. sscnr.net.in or https://sscnr.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link ‘Admit Card for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021’
  • It will redirect your to a new pager where you need to read all Instructions, click on ‘I Agree’ and select ‘Submit’
  • Now, provide your details
  • Click on “Search Status” button
  • Download SSC Admit Card 2021

 

