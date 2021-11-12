SSC NR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 Out: Download for Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand Regions From Here

SSC NR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 : Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Northern Region (NR), has uploaded the admit card of computer based exam scheduled from 16 November to 15 December 2021 for recruitment of GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and recruitment of GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles. If you have applied for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 for Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand regions can download SSC NR Admit Card from SSC NR website - sscnr.nic.in. SSC NR GD Constable Admit Card Link is also provided below. The candidates can check steps to download SSC GD Constable Admit Card below in this article.

SSC NR GD Constable Admit Card Download Link

How to Download SSC NR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 ?