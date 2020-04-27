SSC Results 2020: SSC Postponed MTS Paper 2 and CGL Tier 3 Result, Fresh Dates to announce soon @ssc.nic.in, details here

SSC Results 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed SSC MTS Paper 2 Result 2019 and SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2018 due to corona virus outbreak. All those who were waiting for the result will have to wait for the result. The commission had scheduled the release date on 30 April 2020 for SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam 2019 and 8 May 2020 for SSC CGL Tier 3 2018 Result.

As per the official notice, the process of evaluation and preparation of results has been postponed due to the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Paper-II) could not be declared on 09-04-2020. Further results of the other two examinations cannot be declared as scheduled. The fresh dates for the declaration of results will announce in due course.

All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates. Many exams and results have been postponed due to corona virus pandemic. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the dates of SSC Exams will be rescheduled after 3 April 2020.

Official Notice

Official Website

