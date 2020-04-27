BCECE Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 163 City Manager Posts from 28 April, Get Salary upto 40,000/

BCECE Recruitment 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is seeking a government job for the post of City Managers under the Urban Development and Housing Department.

The online application for BCECE City Manager Recruitment 2020 will start from 28 April 2020 and conclude on 27 May 2020. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Online Test which will be conducted by the Department of Urban Development and Housing, Government of Bihar to fill up 163 posts. The department has yet not announced the online exam date. Candidates can check all essential details regarding BCECE City Manager Recruitment 2020 by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of BCECE City Manager Recruitment 2020: 28 April 2020

Last date for submission of BCECE City Manager Recruitment 2020: 27 May 2020

Downloading date of challan: 25 May 2020

Last date of online application fee: 27 May 2020

Modification Date: 29 May 2020

Exam Date: to be announced

BCECE City Manager Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates with MBA or PG Degree / Diploma in Public Administration or PG Degree in Town Manager/ Planning and development from recognised Institution / University are eligible.

BCECE City Manager Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Minimum 21 years

General (Male) - 37 years

Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class (Male/Female) - 40 years

General (Female) - 40 years

SC/ST - 42 years

BCECE City Manager Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 40, 000/-

Download BCECE City Manager Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

BCECE City Manager Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 27 May 2020. On completion of the finally submitted online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

BCECE City Manager Recruitment 2020 Application Fee - Rs. 2200/-