SSC Result Calendar 2021 OUT @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC JE Final Result 2020 Date, SSC GD Constable Result Date & Other Important Exam Dates Here
SSC GD Constable 2018 Final Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released a result status report on its website.i.e.ssc.nic.in. According to which, the commission is going to release SSC JE 2018, SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1, SSC GD Constable 2018 Exam, SSC JHT Tier 1 Exam 2020 Results tentatively in the month of January 2021.
As per SSC Result 2020 Calendar released on 29 December 2020, The commission will release SSC JE Final Result 2018 tentatively on 11 January 2021, SSC CHSL Tier 1 on 15 January 2021, SSC GD Final 2018 Result & SSC JHT 2020 Tier 1 on 20 January 2021.
SSC CGL 2019 Tier 2 2019 Result, SSC SI 2020 Tier 1 Result, SSC JE Tier 1 2019 Result will be released in the month of February. Candidates can go through this article to know the tentative result dates declared by the commission. All candidates who are eagerly waiting for aforementioned exam Results are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.
SSC Result Calendar 2021
|
Name of Exam
|
Date of Declaration (Tentative)
|
Status
|
Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Final Result)
|
11 January 2021
|
To be declared
|
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I)
|
15 January 2021
|
To be declared
|
Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and
Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination,
2018
(Final Result)
|
20 January 2021
|
To be declared
|
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-I)
|
20 January 2021
|
To be declared
|
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II)
|
20 February 2021
|
To be declared
|
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 (Paper-I)
|
26 February 2021
|
To be declared
|
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-I)
|
26 February 2021
|
To be declared
|
Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Final Result)
|
5 March 2021
|
To be declared
|
Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 (Computer Based Examination)
|
15 March 2021
|
To be declared
|
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result)
|
31 March 2021
|
To be declared
|
Examination for Selection Posts/ Phase - VIII/2020 (Computer Based Examination)
|
9 April 2021
|
To be declared
|
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination,
2019
(Computer Based Examination)
|
9 April 2021
|
To be declared
|
Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 (Final Result)
|
20 April 2021
|
To be declared
|
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result)
|
30 June 2021
|
To be declared