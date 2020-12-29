SSC Result Calendar 2021 OUT @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC JE Final Result 2020 Date, SSC GD Constable Result Date & Other Important Exam Dates Here

SSC GD Constable 2018 Final Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released a result status report on its website.i.e.ssc.nic.in. According to which, the commission is going to release SSC JE 2018, SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1, SSC GD Constable 2018 Exam, SSC JHT Tier 1 Exam 2020 Results tentatively in the month of January 2021.

As per SSC Result 2020 Calendar released on 29 December 2020, The commission will release SSC JE Final Result 2018 tentatively on 11 January 2021, SSC CHSL Tier 1 on 15 January 2021, SSC GD Final 2018 Result & SSC JHT 2020 Tier 1 on 20 January 2021.

SSC CGL 2019 Tier 2 2019 Result, SSC SI 2020 Tier 1 Result, SSC JE Tier 1 2019 Result will be released in the month of February. Candidates can go through this article to know the tentative result dates declared by the commission. All candidates who are eagerly waiting for aforementioned exam Results are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

SSC Result Calendar 2021