SSC Result Date 2021 for CHSL, CGL and Other Exam Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

SSC Result Date 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result dates for various exams including Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam 2020, Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Exam 2020, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Tier 1 Exam 2020, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper 2 2019, Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Exam 2020, unior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2019, SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019 and Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 on ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check the dates of these exam through the table below:

SSC Exam SSC Exam Result Date SSC JHT Final Result 2020 31 October 2021 SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Result 2020 31 October 2021 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result Date 30 November 2021 SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2019 30 November 2021 SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020 11 December 2021 SSC JE Final Result 2019 31 January 2022 SSC CPO SI Final Result 2019 31 January 2022 SSC CGL Final Result 2019 15 February 2022

Earlier, SSC has announced the SSC JHT Paper 2 Result 2020, SSC CPO SI Paper Result 2019, SSC CHSL Final Result 2018, SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2019 and SSC CPO SI PET PST Result 2020. Now, the pending result shall be uploaded as per schedule.

