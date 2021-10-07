Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC Result Date 2021 for CHSL, CGL and Other Exam Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

SSC Result Date for SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam  2021, SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam and Other Exam Released @ssc.nic.in.  Check Details Here.

Created On: Oct 7, 2021 11:57 IST
SSC Result Date 2021
SSC Result Date 2021

SSC Result Date 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result dates for various exams including Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam 2020, Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Exam 2020, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Tier 1 Exam 2020, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper 2 2019, Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Exam 2020, unior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2019, SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019 and Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 on ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check the dates of these exam through the table below:

SSC Exam

SSC Exam Result Date

SSC JHT Final Result 2020

31 October 2021

SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Result 2020

31 October 2021

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result Date

30 November 2021

SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2019

30 November 2021

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020

11 December 2021

SSC JE Final Result 2019

31 January 2022

SSC CPO SI Final Result 2019

31 January 2022

SSC CGL Final Result 2019

15 February 2022

Earlier, SSC has announced the SSC JHT Paper 2 Result 2020, SSC CPO SI Paper Result 2019, SSC CHSL Final Result 2018, SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2019 and SSC CPO SI PET PST Result 2020.  Now, the pending result shall be uploaded as per schedule.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on this page for latest updates regarding the result.

SSC Result Notice Download PDF

Cat Percentile Predictor 2021
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.