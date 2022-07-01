SSC Selection Post 9 Result 2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Download PDF, Cut-off Here

SSC Selection Post 9 Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on 1 July, declared the result of the computer-based exam or online exam which was conducted from 02 to 10 February and from 14 to 16 March 2022 for Selection Posts under Matriculation (10th), (Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts) and Graduation & above Level. A total of 37155 candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment rounds under these three levels. If you have appeared in any of these stages of the exam you can download SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Result from this page by clicking on SSC Selection Post 9 Result Link given below:
SSC Selection Post 9 Result Download Link:
SSC Selection Post 9 10th Level Result
SSC Selection Post 9 12th Level Result
SSC Selection Post 9 Graduate Level Result
SSC Selection Post 9 Cut-Off 2022
Students can check the cut-off of Part-A and Part-b by visiting the PDF links given below:
SSC Selection Post 9 10th Cut-Off Marks
SSC Selection Post 9 Graduate Level Cut-off Marks
SSC Selection Post 9 12th Cut-Off Marks
SSC Selection Post 9 Document Verification 2022
Shortlisted candidates are required to appear for will be called for Document Verification (DV) by the Regional Office to which the Post Category belongs. Accordingly, SSC Selection Post 9 DV Admit Card will be issued by that Region only.
Before the DV round, they are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, latest by 22 July 2022 by SPEED POST ONLY.
They should clearly mention the “Higher Secondary (10+2) or Graduate & above Level or Matriculation Level” and “Post-Category No……” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional Office(s) by Speed Post.
The address for every region is given in the cut-off PDF link given above.
The candidates can check the total number of selected candidates
|Post Name
|Selected Candidates
|Matriculation
|13648
|12th
|9122
|Graduate & Above
|14345
|Total
|37155
who are selected for DV below:
How to Download SSC Selection Post 9 Result 2022 ?
Step1: Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in and then click on ‘Result Tab’
Step 2: Go to ‘Others’ given against ‘Phase-IX/2021 Selection Posts Examination (Graduate & above Level posts) – Declaration of Result of Computer Based Examination thereby shortlisting candidates for the next stage of scrutiny’ or ‘Phase-IX/2021 Selection Posts Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts) – Declaration of Result of Computer Based Examination thereby shortlisting candidates for the next stage of scrutiny’ or ‘Phase-IX/2021 Selection Posts Examination (Matriculation Level posts) – Declaration of Result of Computer Based Examination thereby shortlisting candidates for next stage of scrutiny’
Step 3: Download SSC Selection Post 9 PDF
Step 4:Check details of the selected candidates such as roll number and name