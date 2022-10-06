SSC SR HC Admit Card 2022 @sscsr.gov.in: Download Southern Region Delhi Police Head Constable Hall Ticket

SSC SR HC Admit Card 2022 link is available in the official website i.e. on sscsr.gov.in. Candidates can check the download link below.

SSC SR HC Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of the Southern Region is organizing the computer based exam from 10th to 20th October for the recruitment of Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO in Delhi Police. Now, candidates who chose their exam centre in Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Tamilnadu can download SSC Southern Region Admit Card through online mode.

SSC SR HC Admit Card Link is available on the official website of Southern Region i.e. sscsr.gov.in. Candidates can download SSC HC Admit Card 2022.

The candidates should remember to carry an ID proof along with them at the exam centre. Otherwise they would not be allowed to appear at the exam centre.

How to Download SSC SR HC Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the Southern Region i.e. sscsr.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’ given against ‘Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 ’

Step 3: Now, provide your ‘Online Registration Number’, or ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 4: Download Delhi Police Head Constable Admit Card and take a print out

There will be 100 MCQs on General Awareness, General Science, Mathematics and Reasoning and Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc. -