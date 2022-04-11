SSC Steno DV Date 2022 Released for KKR, Check Stenographer Grade C & D Document Dates & Details Here

SSC Steno DV Date 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission. Check SSC KKR Steno Grade C & D Document Verification Date, Venue, and other details here.

SSC Steno DV Date 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR) has released the notice regarding the commencement of document verification for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ vacancies. All those who have qualified for documentation within the region can download their documentation schedule from the official website of SSC KKR.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to conduct a documentation round in two sessions (Morning & Afternoon) on 21 April 2022. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Candidates can download Roll Number Wise SSC Steno DV Date 2022 by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download SSC Steno DV Date 2022 Grade C & D Notice?

Visit the official website of SSC KKR.i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads '"Schedule of Document Verification for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2019 commencing on 21/04/2022" flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check your roll number and documentation venue. Download SSC Steno DV Date 2022 Grade C & D Notice and save for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SSC Steno DV Date 2022 Grade C & D Notice

SSC Steno DV Venue & Documents Details

The documentation will be held at Staff Selection Commission (KKR), Third Floor, 'D' & 'F' - Wing, Kendriya Sadan, Koramangala, Bangalore-560034. Candidates will be able to download admit cards in due course of time. Candidates are advised to bring all essential documents with the photocopies on the day of the exam.

Candidates have to bring two passport size recent colour photographs and one original valid Photo ID Proof while appearing for the Document Verification. Photo ID Proof can be: Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar/Voter ID Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/Government School/ College ID Card/Employer ID (Govt./ PSU)/Any other Photo bearing ID Card issued by Central/ State Govt.