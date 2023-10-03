SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023, Direct Link to Region-wise Hall Ticket PDF, Check Status

The Staff Selection Commission will be making the SSC stenographer admit card available by the first week of October. CAndidates who are appearing for the  SSC Stenographer examination 2023, are requested to follow the website carefully as the admit card can be downloaded at the official website: ssc.nic.in.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC stenographer admit card available by the first week of October (tentatively). Candidates who have applied for the exam SSC Stenographer 2023 are advised to download the admit card as and when it is released. To download the hall ticket test takers have to visit the official website and based on the regions on their application they have to choose the official link. 

 

The SSC Stenographer 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on 12 and 13 October 2023. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode in various shifts. Candidates are advised to read the examination instructions carefully so as to understand what information they must take care of while appearing in online exams. 

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023: What are important instructions mentioned in the hall tickets

The SSC Stenographer Admit Card is an important document for the candidates as it comprises important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, gender, exam venue, shift timings, and photograph. Therefore, it is important for the aspirants to download their SSC Stenographer Admit Card to appear for the exam. 

The SSC stenographer admit card will be released in the first week of October. Below is an overview of the exam:

Exam Name 

SSC Stenographer 2023

Conducting body

Staff Selection Commission 

Admit Card Release Date 

First week of October 2023

Exam Date 

12 and 13 October 2023

Website 

ssc.nic.in

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 Download Link

The SSC stenographer admit card will be issued on the official website. And, to download the admit card candidates have to visit the official website. The link to download the hall ticket will be activated soon. The official link to download the call letter is provided below. However, the link has not been activated yet. 

SSC Stenographer Admit Card

Download link

Kerala Karnataka Region

To be released

Southern Region

To be released

Eastern Region

To be released

Western Region

To be released

North Region

To be released

North Eastern Region

To be released

North Western Region

To be released

Madhya Pradesh Sub Region

To be released

Central Region

To be released

SSC Stenographer 2023: Direct Link to Check Application Status 

The SSC stenographer region-wise application status link has been published by the commission.  However, only the application status for Karnataka Kerala, Eastern Region and Southern Region have been released as of now. As soon as the application status of other regions are uploaded we shall provide it below.

Region

Application status link

Kerala Karnataka Region

Click here

Southern Region

Click here

Eastern Region

Click here

Western Region

Click here

North Region

Click here

North Eastern Region

Click here

North Western Region

Click here

Madhya Pradesh Sub Region

Click here

Central Region

Click here

How to Download the SSC Stenographer Admit Card from the Official Website?

Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website. The step-wise procedure to download the hall ticket is provided below:

  • Visit the official website: ssc.nic.in
  • Check the ‘Admit Card’ download link on the homepage
  • Select your SSC region from where you have applied 
  • Click on the link ‘SSC Stenographer examination’ and you will be redirected on the login page
  • Enter credentials like Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on submit button 
  • Download the SSC Stenographer admit card and take the prinout 

