SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023, Direct Link to Region-wise Hall Ticket PDF, Check Status

The Staff Selection Commission will be making the SSC stenographer admit card available by the first week of October. CAndidates who are appearing for the SSC Stenographer examination 2023, are requested to follow the website carefully as the admit card can be downloaded at the official website: ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Stenographer 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on 12 and 13 October 2023. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode in various shifts. Candidates are advised to read the examination instructions carefully so as to understand what information they must take care of while appearing in online exams.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023: What are important instructions mentioned in the hall tickets

The SSC Stenographer Admit Card is an important document for the candidates as it comprises important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, gender, exam venue, shift timings, and photograph. Therefore, it is important for the aspirants to download their SSC Stenographer Admit Card to appear for the exam.

The SSC stenographer admit card will be released in the first week of October. Below is an overview of the exam:

Exam Name SSC Stenographer 2023 Conducting body Staff Selection Commission Admit Card Release Date First week of October 2023 Exam Date 12 and 13 October 2023 Website ssc.nic.in

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 Download Link

The SSC stenographer admit card will be issued on the official website. And, to download the admit card candidates have to visit the official website. The link to download the hall ticket will be activated soon. The official link to download the call letter is provided below. However, the link has not been activated yet.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card Download link Kerala Karnataka Region To be released Southern Region To be released Eastern Region To be released Western Region To be released North Region To be released North Eastern Region To be released North Western Region To be released Madhya Pradesh Sub Region To be released Central Region To be released

SSC Stenographer 2023: Direct Link to Check Application Status

The SSC stenographer region-wise application status link has been published by the commission. However, only the application status for Karnataka Kerala, Eastern Region and Southern Region have been released as of now. As soon as the application status of other regions are uploaded we shall provide it below.

Region Application status link Kerala Karnataka Region Click here Southern Region Click here Eastern Region Click here Western Region Click here North Region Click here North Eastern Region Click here North Western Region Click here Madhya Pradesh Sub Region Click here Central Region Click here

How to Download the SSC Stenographer Admit Card from the Official Website?

Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website. The step-wise procedure to download the hall ticket is provided below: