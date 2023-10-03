SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023, Direct Link to Region-wise Hall Ticket PDF, Check Status

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC stenographer admit card available by the first week of October (tentatively). Candidates who have applied for the exam SSC Stenographer 2023 are advised to download the admit card as and when it is released. To download the hall ticket test takers have to visit the official website and based on the regions on their application they have to choose the official link.
The SSC Stenographer 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on 12 and 13 October 2023. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode in various shifts. Candidates are advised to read the examination instructions carefully so as to understand what information they must take care of while appearing in online exams.
SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023: What are important instructions mentioned in the hall tickets
The SSC Stenographer Admit Card is an important document for the candidates as it comprises important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, gender, exam venue, shift timings, and photograph. Therefore, it is important for the aspirants to download their SSC Stenographer Admit Card to appear for the exam.
The SSC stenographer admit card will be released in the first week of October. Below is an overview of the exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Stenographer 2023
|
Conducting body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
First week of October 2023
|
Exam Date
|
12 and 13 October 2023
|
Website
|
ssc.nic.in
SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 Download Link
The SSC stenographer admit card will be issued on the official website. And, to download the admit card candidates have to visit the official website. The link to download the hall ticket will be activated soon. The official link to download the call letter is provided below. However, the link has not been activated yet.
|
SSC Stenographer Admit Card
|
Download link
|
Kerala Karnataka Region
|
To be released
|
Southern Region
|
To be released
|
Eastern Region
|
To be released
|
Western Region
|
To be released
|
North Region
|
To be released
|
North Eastern Region
|
To be released
|
North Western Region
|
To be released
|
Madhya Pradesh Sub Region
|
To be released
|
Central Region
|
To be released
SSC Stenographer 2023: Direct Link to Check Application Status
The SSC stenographer region-wise application status link has been published by the commission. However, only the application status for Karnataka Kerala, Eastern Region and Southern Region have been released as of now. As soon as the application status of other regions are uploaded we shall provide it below.
|
Region
|
Application status link
|
Kerala Karnataka Region
|
Southern Region
|
Eastern Region
|
Western Region
|
Click here
|
North Region
|
Click here
|
North Eastern Region
|
Click here
|
North Western Region
|
Click here
|
Madhya Pradesh Sub Region
|
Click here
|
Central Region
|
Click here
How to Download the SSC Stenographer Admit Card from the Official Website?
Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website. The step-wise procedure to download the hall ticket is provided below:
- Visit the official website: ssc.nic.in
- Check the ‘Admit Card’ download link on the homepage
- Select your SSC region from where you have applied
- Click on the link ‘SSC Stenographer examination’ and you will be redirected on the login page
- Enter credentials like Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on submit button
- Download the SSC Stenographer admit card and take the prinout