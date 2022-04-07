SSC Steno Result 2019-22 OUT @ssc.nic.in, 2262 Qualified for Interview to be held Tentatively in last week of April

SSC Stenographer Group C and D Result 2019-22 has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on ssc.nic.in. Check Cut Off Marks, Score Card, & Download Link Here.

SSC Steno Result 2019-22: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the skill test in Stenography for short-listing candidates to appear in Document Verification. The list of the result can be downloaded from the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted Skill Test for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019 on 21 and 22 October 2021. According to the result, A total of 2262 candidates have been selected for the post of Grade C & D, of which 161 are for Group C and 2101 are for Group D. The cut off and candidates availability numbers are below mentioned in the table.

A total of 1215 candidates were qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 7792 candidates were qualified for appearing in Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

How to Download SSC Steno Result 2019-22?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on the ‘Result’ Tab. Click on ‘Steno Grade C & D’. Then, click on ‘Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2019 - List of candidates qualified in Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and Grade ‘D’. A PDF will be opened. Download SSC Steno Result 2019-22and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SSC Steno Result 2019-22 (Group C)

Direct Link to Download SSC Steno Result 2019-22 (Group D)

The commission has also uploaded SSC Steno Grade C & D Cut Off Marks 2019-22 on the official website. The candidates can check SSC Steno Grade C & D Cut Off Marks by scrolling down.

SSC Steno Result 2019-22 (Group C) Cut Off Marks

EWS SC ST OBC UR VH Other-PwD Total Cut Off (% of Mistakes) 7% 7% 7% 7% 5% 7% 7% - Candidates Available 25 34 3 38 57 3 1 161

SSC Steno Result 2019-22 (Group D) Cut Off Marks

EWS SC ST OBC UR ESM VH OH Other-PwD Total Cut Off (% of Mistakes) 10% 10% 10% 10% 7% 10% 10% 10% 10% - Candidates Available 342 315 168 491 691 9 31 50 4 2101

SSC Steno Grade C & D Document Verification to be held tentatively in April

All qualified candidates are required to appear in the Document Verification which is tentatively scheduled for the last week of April, 2022. The schedule for conduct of Document Verification will be available on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit the website of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission regularly, for further updates.

SSC Steno Grade C & D Marks

The commission is going to upload details of the error percentage of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in Skill Test in Stenography on 12 April 2022. This facility will be available from 12 to 30 April 2022. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration Number and SSC Registration Password and click on the Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.