Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @suratmunicipal.gov.in: Apply Online for 1136 FHW, MPHW and Other Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @suratmunicipal.gov.in for 1136 Vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 4, 2021 14:21 IST
Modified On: Jan 4, 2021 14:23 IST
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Female Health Worker (FHW), Multi-Purpose Health Worker (MPHW), Female Health Supervisor & Multi-Health Supervisor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 13 January 2021. 

Around 1136 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The applications will be filled through online mode. All candidates are advised to fill up the applications on or before the deadline. The candidates can scroll down to get brief details of educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

 Important Dates:

  •  Last date for submission of application: 13 January 2021

 Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  •  Female Health Worker (FHW) - 487 Posts
  •  Multi Purpose Health Worker (MPHW)- 487 Posts
  •  Female Health Supervisor - 81 Posts
  •  Multi Health Supervisor- 81 Posts

 Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed 10th from a recognized Board are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 34 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms) 

Download Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of interview/test.

 How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 13 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The candidates are advised to go through the hyperlinked PDF for more details.

