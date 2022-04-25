SVPUAT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various Faculty Posts @svbpmeerut.ac.in, Check Eligibility

SVPUAT has invited online application for the 17 Faculty post on its official website. Check SVPUAT recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SVPUAT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT), Meerut has released job notification for the 17 Professor and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 April 2022.



Apply candidates should have requisite educational qualification including Master Degree with 55 % marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You can check the details of application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for SVPUAT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Advertisement No.II/2022

Important Dates for SVPUAT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 April 2022

Vacancy Details for SVPUAT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

College of Horticulture

Professor(Fruit Science)-01

Professor(Post Harvest Technology)-01

Professor(Floriculture and Landscape Architecture)

College of Post Harvest Technology and Food Processing

Professor(Food Plant Operation)-01

Professor(Dairy Engineering)-01

Professor(Dairy Technology)-01

College of Technology

Professor(Irrigation and Drainage Engineering)-01

Professor(Mechanical Engineering)-01

Professor(Computer Engineering)-01

College of Agriculture

Professor(Entomology)-01

Professor(Agriculture Economics and Management)-01

Professor(Agriculture Biotechnology)-01

College of Biotechnology

Professor(Plant Biotechnology)-02

Professor(Microbial and Environmental Biotechnology)-02

Professor(Bio informatics)-01

Eligibility Criteria for SVPUAT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Please check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification/Eligibility for these posts.

SVPUAT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply for SVPUAT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for these faculty posts online through the University official website www.svbpmeerut.ac.in on or before 30 April 2022.