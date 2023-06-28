Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper, Download PDF

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam Paper: Download Maharashtra Talathi Bharti previous year exam papers pdf here. Check out the difficulty level and exam pattern

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam Question Paper is an important study resource to boost preparation. It provides detailed insight into the exam format, question pattern, and topics usually asked in the exam. The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department have recently released approximately 4644 vacancies for Maharashtra Talathi Bharti posts. The candidates will be selected based on their written exam and document verification round performance.

Practicing Maharashtra Talathi Bharti previous year exam question paper will benefit a lot to the aspirants. It lets them get well-versed with the exam requirements and plan their strategy accordingly. The Maharashtra Talathi Bharti previous year exam question paper are usually declared after the exam is concluded successfully.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti previous year exam question papers on this page. This will be helpful in revising the concepts covered so far and tracking the preparation level.

In this article, we have shared the download link to previous years Maharashtra Talathi Bharti exam question papers 2019 PDFs for Phases 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Previous Year Question Papers PDF with Solutions

Aspirants must solve the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti exam question paper pdf to get familiar with the real exam environment and understand the actual question pattern. Also, they should practice questions from Maharashtra Talathi Bharti previous year question paper with answers to highlight their weak spots and work on improving the same.

As per past trends, the question has been reported to be easy to moderate in the Talathi Bharti previous year paper PDF download. Thus, questions can be moderate level in the upcoming Talathi exam. Hence, solving Maharashtra Talathi Bharti's previous year question papers 2019 for Phase 1, 2, 3, and 4 is necessary to prepare effectively.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Aspirants must download the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti exam previous year question papers PDF and solve them thoroughly to strengthen their preparation. Get the direct download link of Maharashtra Talathi Bharti previous question papers 2019 PDF for Phase 1, 2,3, and 4 in the table shared below:

Talathi Bharti Exam Phase 1 2019 Question Paper PDF

Below we have tabulated the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF for 2019 of Phase 1

Exam Name Talathi Bharti Question Paper Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (02nd July 2019 Shift 1) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (02 July 2019 Shift 2) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (03 July 2019) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (04. July 2019 Shift 1) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (04 July 2019 Shift 2) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (07 July 2019) Download Here

Talathi Bharti Exam Phase 2 2019 Question Paper PDF

Below we have tabulated the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF for 2019 of Phase 2

Exam Name Talathi Bharti Question Paper Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (08 July 2019) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (10 July 2019) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (11 July 2019 Shift 1) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (11 July 2019 Shift 2) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (12 July 2019 Shift 1) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (12 July 2019 Shift 2) Download Here

Talathi Bharti Exam Phase 3 2019 Question Paper PDF

Below we have tabulated the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF for 2019 of Phase 3

Exam Name Talathi Bharti Question Paper Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (16 July 2019 Shift 1) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (16 July 2019 Shift 2) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (17 July 2019) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (19 July 2019) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (20 July 2019 Shift 1) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (20 July 2019 Shift 2) Download Here

Talathi Bharti Exam Phase 4 2019 Question Paper PDF

Below we have tabulated the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF for 2019 of Phase 4

Exam Name Talathi Bharti Question Paper Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (21 July 2019) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (22 July 2019) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (25 July 2019 Shift 1) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (25 July 2019 Shift 2) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (26 July 2019 Shift 1) Download Here Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF (26 July 2019 Shift 2) Download Here

Benefits of Solving Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam Previous Year Question Papers

There are numerous benefits of practicing Maharashtra Talathi Bharti previous year question papers as shared below:

Candidates should solve the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti previous year question paper to gauge their preparation level. It will help them to track their progress, discover their weak spots, and align their preparation accordingly.

Solving past year's papers will increase the speed of solving questions with accuracy in the exam. Practicing unlimited questions daily will help them learn to manage their time effectively.

Practicing Maharashtra Talathi Bharti question papers boost your confidence, problem-solving skills, and analytical and aptitude skills.

How to Attempt Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Previous Year Question Paper?

To solve the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti previous year question paper in the right manner, follow the instructions shared below:

Read the entire Maharashtra Talathi Bharti previous year question paper carefully.

Place a countdown timer as per exam duration to solve the exam in a real-time environment.

Solve easy and familiar questions first and then pick the difficult ones in the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti previous year's question paper.

Once the time is up, stop solving the questions immediately and tally your responses with the answer key to analyze the performance and check where your preparation stands.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the difficulty level of the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti question paper was easy to moderate. In brief, the difficulty level for the exam are as follows: Marathi Bhasha (Easy to Moderate), English Language (Easy to Moderate), General Knowledge (Moderate), and Intelligence Test/Arithmetic (Moderate).

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Previous Year Question Paper Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Candidates should analyze the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti question paper syllabus and exam pattern to learn about the question pattern, number of questions, and marking scheme followed by the officials. Check the pattern of the Talathi Bharti question paper below:

The Maharashtra Talathi exam will be held online.

The written exam contains a total of 100 questions for 200 marks.

The difficulty level for Marathi subjects is 12th standard. On the other hand, the difficulty level of other subjects is degree level.

The exam duration will be 2 hours.

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks will be awarded for every correct response, and no negative marking will be applicable in the exam.

Maharashtra Talathi Question Paper Pattern 2023 Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks मराठी भाषा 25 50 English Language 25 50 General Knowledge 25 50 Intelligence Test/Arithmetic 25 50 Total 100 200

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Salary

The Maharashtra Talathi salary structure comprises various factors like grade pay, pay scale, pay matrix, in-hand salary, and gross salary as per the 7th pay commission.