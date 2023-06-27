Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus 2023: Download PDF, Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus 2023: The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department released the official Maharashtra Talathi Bharti notification for 4644 vacancies. Aspirants who want to appear for this recruitment must understand the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti syllabus and exam pattern to align their preparation strategy with exam prerequisites and requirements.
After analysing the syllabus, candidates must also check the Maharashtra Talathi exam pattern to get an idea of the number of sections, the standard of questions, the marking scheme, and much more. Hence, aspirants must download the Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus PDF in Marathi & English and commence their preparation immediately.
In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the Maharashtra Talathi syllabus PDF for the written exam along with the Talathi exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.
Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus 2023
Here is the complete overview of the Maharashtra Talathi syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus 2023 Overview
Exam Conducting Body
Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department
Post Name
Talathi
Vacancies
4644
Category
Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus and Exam Pattern
Selection Process
Written Exam
Exam Mode
Online
Number of Questions
100
Marking Scheme
+2 marks for every correct answer.
Negative Marking
No negative marking is applicable
Duration
2 hours
Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus 2023 PDF
Before starting the preparation, candidates should download the Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus PDF link to check the topics/chapters important from the exam perspective. Get the direct link to download the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Syllabus in Marathi and English below:
Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus PDF
Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus 2023: Important Topics
The Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus PDF is divided into four subjects i.e. English Language, Marathi Language, General Knowledge and General Aptitude (Logical Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude). Here we have compiled below the Maharashtra Talathi syllabus for the reference of the candidates. Check the subject-wise Maharashtra Talathi syllabus below and start the preparation to excel in the exam.
Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus 2023
Subject
Topics
English Language
Vocabulary
Verbs
Vocabulary (Use of Idioms and Phrases and their meaning, Expressions)
Error Spotting
Tenses
Fill in the Blanks
Question Tag
Sentence
Narration
Punctuation
Synonyms and Antonyms
Proverbs
Voice
Reading Comprehension
Spelling
One Word Substitution
Article
Phrases.
Marathi Language
वाक्यरचना
मराठी व्याकरण
म्हणी व वाकप्रचार वाक्यात उपयोग, शब्दसंग्रह
शब्दार्थ, प्रयोग
विरुद्धार्थी शब्द
समास, समानार्थी शब्द
प्रसिद्ध पुस्तके आणि लेखक
General Knowledge
|
Current Affairs
History
Books & Authors
Geography
Scientific Progress/Development
Indian Economy and Culture
General Science
National/International Awards
Important Dates
Indian Agriculture
Constitution of India
Art & Culture
Information and Technology (Questions related to Computer)
Maharashtra Special GK
Intelligence Test
Number Series
Venn diagrams
Statement and Assumptions
Statement and Conclusions
Alphabetical Series
Identifying different words and numbers
Artificial Language
Alphanumeric series
Reasoning Analogies
Coding-Decoding
Blood Relations
Calendars
Puzzles
Pattern Series and Sequences
Clocks
Mirror and Water Images
Odd One Out
Critical path
Cubes and cuboids
Data Sufficiency
Decision Making
Deductive Reasoning/Statement Analysis
Dices
Directions
Cause and Effect
Embedded Images
Figure Matrix
Input-Output
Seating Arrangements
Shape Construction
Picture Series and Sequences
Syllogism
Order & Ranking
Paper Folding
Arithmetic
Number System
Profit Loss and Discount
Mensuration
Interest
Simplification
Percentage
Average
Time and Work
Speed Time and Distance
HCF and LCM
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
Ratio and Proportion
Partnership
Measurements
Data Interpretation
Miscellaneous
Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus 2023 in Marathi
Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus PDF चार विषयांमध्ये विभागलेला आहे जसे की इंग्रजी भाषा, मराठी भाषा, सामान्य ज्ञान आणि सामान्य अभियोग्यता. येथे आम्ही उमेदवारांच्या संदर्भासाठी महाराष्ट्र तलाठी अभ्यासक्रम मराठीत संकलित केला आहे. इच्छूक विभागनिहाय अभ्यासक्रम तपासू शकतात आणि त्यानुसार महाराष्ट्र तलाठी परीक्षेची तयारी सुरू करू शकतात. खालील विषयनिहाय महाराष्ट्र तलाठी अभ्यासक्रम तपासा.
Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus PDF 2023 in Marathi
Subject
Topics
इंग्रजी भाषा
शब्दसंग्रह
क्रियापद
शब्दसंग्रह (वाक्प्रचार आणि वाक्यांशांचा वापर आणि त्यांचे अर्थ, अभिव्यक्ती)
एरर स्पॉटिंग
काळ
रिक्त स्थानांची पुरती करा
प्रश्न टॅग
वाक्य
कथन
विरामचिन्हे
समानार्थी आणि विरुद्धार्थी शब्द
सुविचार
आवाज
वाचन आकलन
शब्दलेखन
एक शब्द प्रतिस्थापन
लेख
वाक्ये.
मराठी भाषा
वाक्यरचना
मराठी व्याकरण
म्हणी व वाकप्रचार वाक्यात उपयोग, शब्दसंग्रह
शब्दार्थ, प्रयोग
विरुद्धार्थी शब्द
समास, समानार्थी शब्द
प्रसिद्ध पुस्तके आणि लेखक
सामान्य ज्ञान
चालू घडामोडी
इतिहास
पुस्तके आणि लेखक
भूगोल
वैज्ञानिक प्रगती/विकास
भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था आणि संस्कृती
सामान्य विज्ञान
राष्ट्रीय/आंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार
महत्वाच्या तारखा
भारतीय शेती
भारताचे संविधान
कला आणि संस्कृती
माहिती अधिकार कायदा 2005
माहिती आणि तंत्रज्ञान (संगणकाशी संबंधित प्रश्न)
बुद्धिमत्ता चाचणी
संख्या मालिका
सहसंबंध-संख्या, अक्षरे, आकृती, वाक्यातील अनुमान
वेन आकृत्या
विधान आणि गृहीतके
विधान आणि निष्कर्ष
वर्णमाला मालिका
भिन्न शब्द आणि संख्या ओळखणे
कृत्रिम भाषा
अल्फान्यूमेरिक मालिका
तर्कसंगत साधर्म्य
कोडिंग-डिकोडिंग
रक्ताची नाती
कॅलेंडर
कोडी
नमुना मालिका आणि अनुक्रम
घड्याळे
मिरर आणि पाणी प्रतिमा
न जूळणारा बाहेर
गंभीर मार्ग
क्यूब्स आणि क्यूबॉइड्स
डेटा पर्याप्तता
निर्णय घेणे
डिडक्टिव रिझनिंग/स्टेटमेंट अॅनालिसिस
फासे
दिशानिर्देश
कारण आणि परिणाम
एम्बेडेड प्रतिमा
आकृती मॅट्रिक्स
इनपुट-आउटपुट
बसण्याची व्यवस्था
आकार बांधकाम
चित्र मालिका आणि अनुक्रम
Syllogism
ऑर्डर आणि रँकिंग
कागदाची घडी
अंकगणित
संख्या प्रणाली
वजाबाकी
नफा तोटा आणि सूट
मासिकपाळी
व्याज
सरलीकरण
गुणाकार
टक्केवारी
विभागणी
सरासरी
वेळ आणि काम
गती वेळ आणि अंतर
HCF आणि LCM
साधे व्याज आणि चक्रवाढ व्याज
गुणोत्तर आणि प्रमाण
भागीदारी
मोजमाप
तक्ते आणि आलेखांचा वापर
नानाविध
Weightage of Talathi Syllabus 2023
After analysing the Maharashtra Talathi syllabus, aspirants should check the Maharashtra Talathi exam pattern to get insights into the exam requirements, formats, and marking scheme. Check the detailed exam pattern for the Maharashtra Talathi 2023 recruitment process.
- The Maharashtra Talathi exam will be held online.
- The written exam comprises 100 questions for 200 marks.
- The difficulty level for Marathi subjects is 12th standard. On the other hand, the difficulty level of other subjects is degree level.
- The exam duration will be 2 hours.
- As per the marking scheme, 2 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and there will be no negative marking in the exam.
Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam Pattern 2023
Subject
Number of Questions
Maximum Marks
मराठी भाषा
25
50
English Language
25
50
General Knowledge
25
50
Intelligence Test/Arithmetic
25
50
Total
100
200
Maharashtra Talathi Pattern in Marathi
महाराष्ट्र तलाठी अभ्यासक्रमाचे विश्लेषण केल्यानंतर, परीक्षेच्या आवश्यकता, स्वरूप आणि गुणांकन योजनेची अंतर्दृष्टी मिळविण्यासाठी इच्छुकांनी महाराष्ट्र तलाठी परीक्षेचा नमुना तपासावा. महाराष्ट्र तलाठी 2023 भरती प्रक्रियेसाठी तपशीलवार परीक्षा नमुना पहा.
- महाराष्ट्र तलाठी परीक्षा ऑनलाइन होणार आहे.
- लेखी परीक्षेत 200 गुणांसाठी 100 प्रश्न असतात.
- मराठी विषयाची काठीण्य पातळी बारावी आहे. दुसरीकडे, इतर विषयांची काठीण्य पातळी पदवी पातळी आहे.
- परीक्षेचा कालावधी २ तासांचा असेल.
- गुणांकन योजनेनुसार, प्रत्येक बरोबर उत्तरासाठी 2 गुण दिले जातील, आणि प्रत्येक चुकीच्या उत्तरासाठी नकारात्मक चिन्हांकित केले जाणार नाही.
Maharashtra Talathi Exam Pattern in Marathi
विषय
प्रश्नांची संख्या
गुण
मराठी
25
50
इंग्रजी
25
50
सामान्य ज्ञान
25
50
बौध्ध्दक चाचणी/अंकगणित
25
50
एकूण
100
200
How to Cover Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus 2023?
The Maharashtra Talathi recruitment is one of the most popular exams in the state. Every year, more than thousands of aspirants apply for this exam, making it highly competitive. Thus, aspirants should check the latest Maharashtra Talathi syllabus and plan the strategy accordingly. Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to ace the Maharashtra Talathi 2023 exam with flying colours.
- Check the Maharashtra Talathi syllabus and exam pattern carefully before starting the exam preparation. This will help them to understand the exam format, number of sections, marking scheme, and topics important for the exam.
- Pick the best books and study material to learn the concepts of all the important topics and ensure that the books include various practice papers for adequate preparation.
- Solve mock tests, sample papers, and previous year's question papers to boost question-solving speed, accuracy, and solving skills.
- Create notes for all the chapters, as it would be helpful in the revision of the massive syllabus.
Books for Maharashtra Talathi Syllabus 2023
Candidates should pick the latest edition of Maharashtra Talathi books to study only the topics prescribed by the officials. The right books will help them to prepare all the aspects of the Maharashtra Talathi syllabus. Some of the best Maharashtra Talathi books for all the sections are as follows:
Maharashtra Talathi Books 2023
Subject
Book Names
General Awareness
Lucent’s General Knowledge
English Language
General English for all Competitive Examination by S.C Gupta
Marathi Language
Balasaheb Shinde Paripurna Marathi Vyakran
Quantitative Aptitude
Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal
Logical Reasoning
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal