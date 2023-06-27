Maharashtra Talathi Salary 2023: Check In hand salary, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotions, Career Growth, Roles and Responsibilities

The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department has released the Maharashtra Talathi official notification for 4644 posts. The Maharashtra Talathi salary ranges between Rs 25500-Rs 81100 per month.

Maharashtra Talathi Salary 2023: The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department decides the Maharashtra Talathi salary 2023 as per the 7th pay commission. Aspirants must thoroughly review the official notification to get an idea of the Maharashtra Talathi 2023 salary and job profile. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written exam and document verification round.

As per the latest update, the selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs 25500-Rs 81100 monthly and the admissible allowances. Apart from the salary, they will also receive certain benefits such as dearness allowances, house rent allowances, traveling allowances, etc.

In this article, we have shared complete details on Maharashtra Talathi salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

Maharashtra Talathi Salary 2023 Overview

Have a look at the key highlights of the Maharashtra Talathi Salary 2023 elaborated in the table below:

Maharashtra Talathi Salary 2023 Overview Conducting Body Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department Post Name Talathi Bharti Vacancies 4644 Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online Maharashtra Talathi Salary 2023 Rs 25500-Rs 81100 Selection Process Written Exam and Document Verification Job Location Maharashtra

Maharashtra Talathi Salary 2023 Annual Package

The annual package for candidates selected for the Maharashtra Talathi post will receive approximately Rs 4,20,000 to Rs 4,50,000 per annum. The annual package for the Talathi post is decided as per the 7th pay commission. It includes various components such as pay band, grade pay, net salary, gross salary, allowances, and much more. The monthly package for Maharashtra Talathi Bharti will be approximate Rs 30000-Rs 40000.

Maharashtra Talathi Salary Structure 2023

The Maharashtra Talathi salary structure comprises various factors like grade pay, pay scale, pay matrix, in-hand salary, and gross salary as per the 7th pay commission as shared below:

Maharashtra Talathi Salary Structure Pay Band Rs 5200 - Rs 20200 Pay Matrix Level 4 Grade Pay Rs 2400 Pay Scale Rs 25500-Rs 81100 Basic Pay Rs 25500 Dearness Allowance 34% of Basic Pay House Rent Allowance Depends on the city posted Travelling Allowance (TA) - Total Salary Rs 30,000- Rs 40,000

What is Maharashtra Talathi In Hand Salary?

The candidates selected for the Maharashtra Talathi post will receive a monthly salary in the pay scale of Rs 25500-Rs 81100. All selected candidates will receive approximately Maharashtra Talathi in hand salary of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 monthly. Along with the basic Maharashtra Talathi salary, the selected candidates will receive numerous allowances as admissible for the post.

Maharashtra Talathi Salary: Perks & Allowances

The candidates selected for the Maharashtra Talathi post will be eligible to receive certain perks, allowances, and gross salary as per the 7th pay commission. The list of Maharashtra Talathi allowances is as follows:

Dearness Allowances (DA)

Medical Facilities

Travel Allowances

Medical Allowances

Increments and incentives

House Rent Allowances

Transport facility or vehicle

Ample paternal and maternal leave

Fixed personal pay

Government Accommodation(upon availability)

Health insurance

Paid holidays

Leave and travel Allowance

Job training

What is Maharashtra Talathi Job Profile?

The candidates selected for the Maharashtra Talathi post will be expected to perform various roles and responsibilities after joining the post. The Maharashtra Talathi job profile is as follows:

The responsibility of the Maharashtra Talathi post also includes maintaining records regarding the request and receipt of land revenue.

As Talathi, they are required to submit reports related to rainfall and crops every week to the higher officials.

They must track the progress of land revenue records and submit the same as and when required by the senior authority.

They must also perform inspections on crops and boundary marks and maintain agricultural records.

As Talathi, they are required to keep records of rights and village forms as allocated by Government.

Maharashtra Talathi Probation Period

Aspirants who are appointed for the Maharashtra Talathi post will undergo probation for a period of 2 years. During probation, the authority will evaluate the employee's work performance, behavior, and other factors. Upon finishing the probation period successfully, the candidates will be confirmed for the permanent post and eligible for an increment in salary, additional incentives allowances, and promotion.

Maharashtra Talathi Career Growth

There are numerous career opportunities for the candidates appointed for the Maharashtra Talathi post. Along with huge career prospects, the selected candidates will be eligible to receive increments in salary, additional allowances, benefits, incentives, and much more. Besides, they will also be eligible to appear in the promotions exam based on their work performance, seniority, and other factors.